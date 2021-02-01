Letter: Aiken Standard provides great service

I would like to take this opportunity to comment on the level of service and assistance that Kathy and Eric provided me. I'm having a problem with accessing articles from the Aiken Standard email I receive daily.
First, Kathy attempted to help me over the phone, then invited me to your site to help me face to face.
At the office, Eric also made a concentrated effort to alleviate my problem. Unfortunately, there was no solution.
But the level of service and understanding that Kathy and Eric provided me was exceptional. You are fortunate to have employees of such high caliber working for you. They should be complimented for the high level of service they provided me.
Michael Lesick
Aiken