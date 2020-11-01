Letter: A landmark decision awaits us

A landmark decision awaits us
Joe (The Bumblemeister) Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris have to be the worst slate of candidates for the presidency and vice presidency of the U.S. ever put forth by the Democratic Party in the past 100 years.
His political career commenced after four lackluster, plagiarism-tainted years in law school when, at age 29, Biden was elected to the U.S. Senate where he occupied space for 39 years until elected to serve for eight years as vice president in the Obama administration. During those 47 years he evolved into a dedicated Washington, D.C., swamp dweller with a renewed reputation as a plagiarist, embellisher of the truth, gaff master, and a well-documented groper of women. He also proved himself to be a very consistent voter in that, according to Secretary of Defense Robert Gates, he invariably “voted wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades.”
A legend in his own mind, Joe Biden emerged from hibernation in his subterranean retreat to join a horde of candidates for the past Democratic presidential primary. During the Iowa caucus, he barnstormed the state in a bus christened No Malarkey. In truth it was an oversized manure spreader which Biden used to disseminate his preposterous Democratic socialist platform. Savvy Iowans recognized his agenda for what it really was, a supersized version of the totally unfulfilled Obama-Biden “shovel-ready projects” of that 8-year administration debacle. Biden finished a distant fourth in that caucus. He gained no further momentum in the primaries until South Carolina where, endorsed by Rep. Clyburn, he won that primary and, ultimately the Democratic presidential candidacy.
In the course of Biden’s run for the presidency, much curiosity has been raised as to his rationale in the selection of Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate, especially as he is attempting to position himself as a moderate Democrat and she is recognized as the single most liberal senator in all of Congress. During the Democratic presidential primary she was Biden’s most severe detractor before losing the primary in her California home state with less than 2% of the vote and then being the first candidate to drop out of the race.
So here we are, a few days before Election Day, Nov. 3, a landmark day in the history of our nation with a monumental voting decision to make. Will your vote support a recipe for disaster in the form of a wishy-washy quasi moderate Joe Biden with diminished mental acuity and a bull ring in his nose being pulled by Kamala Harris, a radical leftist? Or will your vote be for the Trump-Pence ticket, a team that, in less than four years, has already lifted our nation to unprecedented economic and security heights even in the face of unbridled Democratic obstruction and the scourge of China’s coronavirus gift to the world?
My vote is for another four years for the Trump-Pence ticket and a clean Republican sweep in Congress. We need a full team of positive thinkers and doers who lead from the front and can build upon a proven record of Trump-Pence accomplishment, a strong support structure in place, COVID-19 in our rear view mirror, our Constitution and Bill of Rights securely in place, and the radical left philosophy in the deepest landfill. Our nation deserves better than the past four years of Democratic lunacy, negativity, platitudes and obstruction.
Philip C. van Leeuwen
Aiken