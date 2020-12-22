Leter: TNR is cruel to community cats

The Wagener Town Council deserves credit for taking steps to curb misguided and cruel efforts to trap, neuter and re-abandon (TNR) cats. ("Letter: Wagener ordinance…,” 12-7-20).
It is illegal in South Carolina to abandon cats, and for good reason: Cats that are left to fend for themselves outdoors face daily battles against parasites, deadly contagious diseases, extreme temperatures, speeding cars, predators on two legs and four, and more. It should come as no surprise that the average lifespan of an outdoor cat is only two to five years, compared to 12-15 years for a cat who lives indoors.
TNR proponents misleadingly cite reduced numbers of cats being euthanized in shelters, but these numbers only tell part of the story: Obviously, if cats are not being admitted into shelters, they are not going to be euthanized (or adopted) there. Instead, they will die miserable deaths on the streets – in staggering numbers that TNR apologists prefer not to talk about.
We at PETA have seen the suffering of homeless cats firsthand and it is ugly: cats with eyes and noses crusted shut from upper respiratory infections, spines crushed by car tires, legs blown off by buckshot, backs covered with chemical burns, tails “degloved” by predators and more. TNR isn’t “saving” cats – it is killing them slowly and painfully.
The Wagener Town Council would best serve both cats and the community by resisting pressure to facilitate cat abandonment and instead require that all cats be spayed and neutered, microchipped, licensed and kept indoors.
Teresa Chagrin
Animal Care & Control Issues Manager
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals