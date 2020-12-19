Kids create holiday themed art at AIken Center for the Arts' Christmas camp

Several children were able to create and take home Christmas themed art Saturday at the Aiken Center for the Arts.
The Christmas Fun Camp, designed for children age 4 to fourth grade, helped get kids into the Christmas spirit while getting a little messy, said the camp's instructor Christine Lawrence.
Campers were able to paint a durable styrofoam Christmas tree and create a snowman portrait.
Deidre Hayes, an artist from Williston, served as a secondary instructor for the camp.
Hayes, a former art teacher for middle and high school students, managed to teach the group of young children a valuable lesson about art and creativity.
"There's no such thing as messing up," she said to one student who thought she made a mistake with her tree. "It's all art, and it's creative."
Some of the students had previously attended the art center's summer camp, and many were happy to once again hold a paintbrush and create something they were proud to take home.
The Aiken Center for the Arts is located at 122 Laurens St. S.W. For more information on the center, visit aikencenterforthearts.org.