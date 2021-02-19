Kevin and Brittany Kisner Foundation commits additional funds to Tee Up to Read

The Kevin and Brittany Kisner Foundation recently committed an additional $50,000 toward Tee Up to Read. Now more than ever, it is important for children to receive books in their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Along with this $50,000 commitment, members of the community are able to “Adopt a Classroom” in Aiken County. Each teacher will receive his or her own classroom library and every student will be registered in the program. Imagine a teacher pulling out a book to read and every student being able to say, “I have that book at home.”
The Tee Up to Read program provides free books and literacy resources to children in Aiken County from ages birth to 5 years old. Parents will receive a newsletter with a book guide and fun activities to go along with each book. Currently, over 1,200 children are signed up with the program with a goal of 2,500 by the end of 2021.
Why this is important?
• 61% of low-income families don’t have a single children’s book in the home.
• The single most significant factor influencing a child’s early educational success is an introduction to books and being read to at home prior to beginning school.
• The number of age-appropriate books in the home can be a stronger predictor of literacy and academic success than family income.
• Reading aloud to young children is not only one of the best activities to stimulate language and cognitive skills; it also builds motivation, curiosity and memory.
To donate or sign a child up, visit KisnerFoundation.com. Donations can also be made by texting KISNER to 56651.
Established in 2016, the Kevin and Brittany Kisner Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation.