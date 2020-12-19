Jefferson alumni group awards scholarships

The Jefferson High Alumni Association of Bath has awarded its scholarships for the 2020-2021 school year.
This year's recipients are Caley Bright, Jada Diggs and Kamora Johnson.
Bright, who attends the University of South Carolina, is the daughter of Leslie Jeffery. She is a 2020 graduate of South Aiken High School.
Diggs is a junior at South Carolina State University majoring in business management. She is the daughter of Joseph and Nadine Diggs Jr. She is a 2018 graduate of Midland Valley High School.
Kamora Johnson, a 2020 graduate of North Augusta High School, is a freshman at Clemson University. She is the daughter of Donquell and Melissa Sims.
Dr. Judy Carter, JHAA Scholarship Chair, and 1960 graduate of Jefferson High School, said she was honored to have the opportunity to chair this committee.
“The work was tedious, but very worthwhile," Carter said. "It provided an occasion for me to get to know some amazing young people who are headed in the right direction. Congratulations to them, their parents and their teachers.”
Jefferson High School served African American students in seventh through 12th grades in the Beech Island, Belvedere, Graniteville, Jackson, Langley-Bath-Clearwater and North Augusta areas from 1956 until 1970, when South Carolina schools were integrated.
JHAA scholarship recipients must be a descendant of a student or employee of Jefferson High and a full time student of an accredited technical college or university. Academic achievement, leadership and need are considerations for this $500 competitive award.