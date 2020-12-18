Hybrid classes flouris at McGrath learning center

The Academy for Lifelong Learning and McGrath Computer Learning Center have recently completed their fall session. In deference to COVID-19, they offered hybrid classes for the first time – students in classroom and students online. A strict COVID-19 protocol was followed in the classrooms. However, for those who felt more comfortable staying at home, the online option was ideal. As it happens, 66% of the academy students and 12% of the McGrath students chose to take advantage of the online option.
Both groups were fortunate to have had access to excellent equipment and technical support in setting up and managing the online portion of the classes. However like any new endeavors, there were some glitches. For example, instructors could not see the online students and the students could not see the instructors. Also, some students were unfamiliar with online etiquette. This made for some very entertaining interruptions.
All of the glitches have been or are being addressed.
Even though things were not perfect, the feedback from the students was positive. Students commented that the instructors interacted well with all students, easily encouraging and addressing questions and comments. The biggest benefit was that more people could participate in classes and still feel safe.
The hybrid classes have been so successful that they will be continued in the winter session, which begins in January 2021.
For more information on the winter courses – descriptions, times, dates and costs, visit aikenlearning.org for Academy for Lifelong Learning and mcgrathclc.com for McGrath Computer Learning Center.