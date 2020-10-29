Henry Middleton DAR members volunteer at Aiken Equine Rescue

The Henry Middleton Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution recently volunteered at Equine Rescue of Aiken for the National DAR Day of Service.
The Day of Service commemorates the 130th anniversary of the founding of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Eighteen daughters spent several hours organizing and cleaning storage rooms and tack. Volunteering the same day were 30 soldiers from Ft. Gordon.
The Chapter served lunch to the soldiers, Equine Rescue staff, their volunteers and chapter volunteers. Lunch was graciously provided by the Reserve Club at Woodside.
The Henry Middleton Chapter along with several daughters presented Equine Rescue Manager Caroline Mulstay with a donation.