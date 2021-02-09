Guest editorial: Small hike in car speed has big impact

In the last weekend of January, traffic fatalities in South Carolina were 12 more than at the same time a year ago. Already, 66 people have died on the state’s roads.
Many factors make South Carolina’s roads among the most dangerous in the nation. Not the least of them is motorists traveling at excessive speeds.
Now comes a study that concludes that even slight changes in speed can have major effects.
The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety and Humanetics conducted crashes at three different impact speeds (40, 50 and 56 mph). They found slightly higher speeds were enough to increase the driver’s risk of severe injury or death. AAA – The Auto Club Group provided funding for the crash test research.
Drivers often travel faster than posted speed limits, but the groups are also concerned about officials raising limits.
Today, 41 states – including both North and South Carolina – allow 70 mph or higher speeds on some roadways, including eight states that have maximum speeds of 80 mph or more.
A 2019 IIHS study found that rising speed limits have cost nearly 37,000 lives over 25 years. AAA and IIHS urge policymakers to factor in this danger from higher speeds when considering speed limit changes.
“We conducted these crash tests to assess the effect of speeds on drivers and learned that a small increase could make a big difference on the harm to a human body,” said Dr. David Yang, executive director of the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety. “A speeding driver may arrive at their destination a few minutes faster, but is the trade-off of getting severely injured or even losing one’s life worth it if a crash occurs?”
The AAA Foundation collaborated with IIHS and Humanetics to examine how speed affects the likelihood and severity of occupant injury in a crash. As the crash speed increased in the tests, researchers found more structural damage and greater forces on the crash dummy’s entire body.
“Speeding could cause motorists to get to their destinations a few minutes early, but if it’s at the expense of getting severely injured or even losing one’s life then it’s definitely not worth taking that risk,” said Tiffany Wright, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group in the Carolinas.
“Higher speed limits cancel out the benefits of vehicle safety improvements like airbags and improved structural designs,” said Dr. David Harkey, IIHS president. “The faster a driver is going before a crash, the less likely it is that they’ll be able to get down to a survivable speed even if they have a chance to brake before impact.”
At the 40 mph impact speed, there was minimal intrusion into the driver’s space. But at the 50 mph impact speed, there was noticeable deformation of the driver side door opening, dashboard and foot area. At 56 mph, the vehicle interior was significantly compromised, with the dummy’s sensors registering severe neck injuries and a likelihood of fractures to the long bones in the lower leg.
“Our crash test dummies are instrumented with hundreds of sensors to measure the injury risk so that we understand the scientific limits of safety and injury prevention. Understanding that the risk of serious and permanent injury becomes significantly higher in crashes beyond statutory speed limits clearly demonstrates why there are limits in the first place,” said Jack Jensen, vice president of engineering at Humanetics.
At both 50 and 56 mph, the steering wheel’s upward movement caused the dummy’s head to go through the deployed airbag. This caused the face to smash into the steering wheel. Measurements taken from the dummy showed a high risk of facial fractures and severe brain injury.
The groups conclude that speed limits should not be raised or lowered only to manipulate traffic volume on a particular roadway. They urge states to use engineering and traffic surveys when setting maximum speed limits.
For their part, motorists should be aware that speeding is a primary factor in deaths on the road. Consider the potential deadly effect the next time you feel compelled to step on it.