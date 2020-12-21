Guest column: Looking back at 2020

This year has been unlike any year in recent history. As a country, we have experienced trying times as we navigated through 2020. My prayers and sympathy are with all families impacted by these trying times. I am grateful that we are on a path to recovery and for the successes we were still able to accomplish in Congress. The road to recovery is not an easy one, but as we head into 2021, I am confident we will come out of this year stronger than ever.
When the virus first struck, I worked with my colleagues in Congress to secure funding for small businesses who were impacted by this pandemic. I supported the Paycheck Protection Program which allowed these businesses to maintain jobs in this time of need. Later this year, I joined over 200 Republican members in signing a petition to bring a bill to the floor that will extend the Paycheck Protection Program in a way that would crucially help our small businesses. Unfortunately, House Democrats have refused to bring this bill to the floor. I will continue to push back on partisan politics and do what is best for the American people.
This year, I focused on bringing safety and security to our communities, defeating the coronavirus, maintaining and promoting jobs, and defending our families. I will continue to push back against socialist agendas and calls to defund our police. I firmly support our nation’s police officers and oppose any legislation that would defund them.
With our country still under attack by the coronavirus, President Donald Trump announced Operation Warp Speed, America’s common-sense path forward. In an historic effort, Operation Warp Speed is safely bringing virus testing, treatments and vaccines to the American people in record time. I am grateful that that this brings us closer to defeating the pandemic.
The end of this year in Congress concluded with a vote to move the National Defense Authorization Act forward. This legislation secures crucial funding for our nation’s military and I was grateful to serve another year on the NDAA Conference Committee to ensure that our men and women in uniform have what they need to keep our country safe. This year’s NDAA included five bills that I introduced or led this Congress, including legislation that provides appropriate body armor for female troops, supports small defense manufacturers with cyber compliance and provides funding for projects at the Savannah River Site and the Advanced Manufacturing Collaborative at USC Aiken. As a senior member of the House Armed Services Committee, a veteran and the father of four sons who have served in the military overseas, I am incredibly thankful to have worked with my colleagues to advance this important, bipartisan legislation for our servicemembers.
My hope for South Carolina and the United States as a whole is that we can move into 2021 with our heads held high. Overall, my priority this year, and every year I am in Congress, is to do what is best for the people of South Carolina’s Second District. This year, the office has worked tirelessly for the citizens of the Second District to address issues with government agencies and other casework during these unprecedented times.
We are a resilient country and I have faith that we will come out of this stronger than ever. I am grateful to represent South Carolina’s Second District, please do not hesitate to reach out to the office if we can be of assistance.