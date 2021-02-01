Guest column: Department of Employment looks back on 2020

With 2021 upon us, the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce is looking back over the last 10 months to see not only how far we have come, but also a look to what’s in store for the new year. This pandemic, unlike more typical economic recessions, has brought unforeseen challenges and while there are certainly lessons learned and things we could have done differently, the truth is, our agency has done a lot of things right.
$5 billion paid: Since March 15, 2020, the agency has paid out more than $5 billion in benefits. That is almost as much in unemployment benefits in the last 10 months as we paid out in the previous 10 years. Take a moment to let that really set in.
800,000 claims: The tidal wave of more than 800,000 unemployment claims that has flooded the system since March has translated into an equally overwhelming landslide in workloads throughout the unemployment insurance process – adjudication, fraud, appeals, etc. In the last 10 months, DEW has received the equivalent number of initial claims as it normally receives in more than five years. Five years of work handled in 10 months.
Five new federal programs: In addition to processing the unprecedented claim levels, our agency was tasked with implementing five new federal programs. In addition, we had to implement a new system for reimbursement of the first claim week without delay. We also supported legislation proposed by Sen. Tim Scott that allowed a financial break for nonprofits and other reimbursable employers, not only in South Carolina, but also across the country with the Protecting Nonprofits from Catastrophic Cash Flow Strain Act.
The call center: Our main problem in the beginning was helping claimants who could not get through the computerized system. While we rely upon our call center to help people through such issues in normal times, our staffing was nowhere near the level needed to handle the increased issues. That was solely due to the historic low unemployment our state was experiencing leading up to the economic shutdown. DEW is a federally funded agency. And, federal funding is reduced in times of low employment, which leads to a lean staffing model. The call center staffing level we had in March was appropriate for the workload at that time and was all we could afford under our federal funding.
We knew hiring quickly was priority No. 1. The agency ramped up the call center staff from roughly 50 to more than 550 people within a few weeks. In addition to adding many new faces to the team, we shifted existing staff to divisions to help manage the exploding workload as it moved through the different steps of the process. Simultaneously, staff has been conducting training in order to help these new employees and contractors gain experience in navigating the complexity of unemployment insurance, while educating all agency staff about the ins and outs of the radically overhauled process that are part of the federal programs.
It was evident, almost immediately, that adding staff to assist on the phones was the right move. Our call center quickly became the lifeline for claimants to get a hold of our agency. We extended call center hours, added weekend hours during peak times, made improvements to our IVR (the automated phone system technology), and utilized the phone system’s hold functions to provide vital updates and education about processes, deadlines and eligibility. From mid-March through November, our call center staff answered more than 2.4 million calls.
The Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund: The Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund was fully solvent and ready for a recession. While federal programs are fully funded by federal dollars, regular unemployment insurance benefits, or state UI, is paid for by South Carolina employers. In order to help offset an already challenging year, the General Assembly approved up to $920 million of CARES Act funding. This allowed our agency to forgo employer tax hikes across the board in 2021.
Coursera: Our agency partnered with Coursera, the leading online learning platform, to launch the Coursera Workforce Recovery Initiative in South Carolina. This initiative was intended for worker retraining for unemployed insurance participants who were displaced from work as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to our partnership with Coursera, the tuition was covered and claimants did not have to pay for access to courses. Nearly 4,000 South Carolinians registered for courses, which covered various skill sets including business, technology, data science, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities. Some of the courses included professional certificates designed specifically to train people to return to work in high-demand jobs.
GED: Our agency has launched an effort to encourage unemployment claimants without a high school degree to earn their GED while on unemployment. This project is being conducted in conjunction with Adult Education. The training will not interfere with a claimant’s benefits. We know, and we are trying to explain to claimants, that a GED means an additional $7,000, on average, for a South Carolina worker.
Work Search: For South Carolinians looking for their next job, there are two things they can do. First, conduct a job search in SCWOS. It is the best method of finding good available jobs. Second, go to an SC Works Center and talk with a career coach to determine job opportunities, training, etc. For all the claimants who are drawing benefits and not looking for a job, please remember that the best jobs may not be open when your benefits terminate. Our agency is offering various tools and free resources to help people with getting a job.
2021: As we propel into the new year of 2021, we have already implemented three new additional federal programs, and have one more to go. We will continue our attempts to overhaul the MyBenefits portal to make it more user friendly. In addition, we will concentrate intensely on the need for claimants to find a job. We are happy with the successes we have had and are working diligently to overcome our continuing challenges.