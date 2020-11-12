Guest column: City's recent land purchase will protech Aiken's water supply

On Monday night, Aiken City Council demonstrated a breathtaking act of foresight and leadership by authorizing of the purchase of 2,500 contiguous, forested acres on Mason Branch Road. Known as the Brunswick Tract, the property is situated north of I-20 just upstream from the city’s Shaws Creek Water Treatment Plant, which provides drinking water for 17-20% of the city’s residents. Shaws Creek and its tributaries traverse the entire length of the Brunswick Tract, and the property flanks Mason Branch Reservoir, the city’s backup source of water for Northside residents.
This is no ordinary real estate deal – it is an investment in Aiken’s future and the wellbeing of its citizens. Those 2,500 forested acres act as a natural infiltration pre-treatment system for the water treated by the Shaws Creek Water Treatment Plant, which will ensure water quality for the citizens who live in the northern part of the city for generations to come.
But that’s not all: the Brunswick Tract also sits atop overlapping recharge zones for all four of the region’s groundwater aquifers. This means that in addition to the direct benefits to the users of the Shaws Creek water system, the property protects the drinking water of all Aiken County residents by protecting the groundwater upon which the city’s other water supply systems depend.
The Aiken Land Conservancy applauds the city’s commitment to protect Aiken’s water supply through the purchase of this extraordinary property. Although long-term protection of its water supply is, in and of itself, ample justification for the purchase, the Brunswick Tract can be managed to generate revenues from timber sales and the development of wetlands mitigation credits if the city so chooses.
The purchase is an equitable investment in the Northside’s water system equivalent to similar investments made in other parts of the city (like the most recent installation of two new wells on Aiken’s Southside), but with far more widespread benefits to the city as a whole due to the property’s heavily forested land and strategic location.
The Brunswick Tract is an extraordinarily beautiful parcel of land with diverse ecosystems and wildlife, sweeping views and varied terrains that exemplify the Sandhills region. It is a perfect venue for the development of low-impact, high-quality recreational and educational opportunities – not only for the citizens of Aiken, but also for the thousands of visitors who flock to our city annually to enjoy its beauty, Southern hospitality and historical tradition of year-round outdoor pursuits.
The stars have aligned to make this opportunity a reality – the market availability on favorable terms of this singularly unique parcel of 2,500 acres of contiguous forested land that directly impacts the city’s water supply and a City Council with vision and resolve. Council’s decision to purchase the Brunswick Tract will have an enduring impact on the health and wellbeing of its citizens: the promise of pure drinking water in perpetuity.
Other than the air we breathe, is there anything more fundamental to our quality of life?
We think not.