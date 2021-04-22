GreenJackets prepare to launch season

NORTH AUGUSTA — One of the Aiken-Augusta area's signs of spring is on track to appear in a couple of weeks, as the Augusta GreenJackets gear up for their season opener – their first home game in "close to 600 days," as noted in a Thursday announcement.
The squad, now affiliated with the Atlanta Braves, is to to be in action in SRP Park May 4 and face the Columbia Fireflies, an affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. Both squads are in the Low-A East League, where their fellow South Division neighbors are the Charleston Riverdogs (Tampa Bay Rays) and Myrtle Beach Pelicans (Chicago Cubs).
Single-game tickets for May's home games are to go on sale at 10 a.m. April 26 online and at SRP Park's box office, according to the team's announcement. A variety of precautions against COVID-19 will be in place, including a requirement for all attendees two years of age or older to wear a face covering.
The announcement added, "Tickets will be received digitally and accessible on a mobile device. SRP Park is opening at a limited capacity for the first month of the season with approval from Major League Baseball (MLB) and the City of North Augusta. To start the season, there will be sections with socially distanced seating pods and sections with regular capacity. Seats will be sold in single seats options along with pod seating options."
The GreenJackets' announcement added, "As part of the new schedule implemented by Major League Baseball, the home slate will feature 10 six-game series running from Tuesday-Sunday against the likes of Charleston, Columbia, Myrtle Beach, Kannapolis, and Fayetteville."
Promotions throughout the season are to include "First Responder Tuesdays," "Warrior Wednesdays" (honoring the military), "Thirsty Thursdays" (with beer at reduced prices), "Feature Fridays" (with featured beers and "a chef-inspired hamburger and hot dog"), "State Farm Saturdays" and "Sunday FUNdays" (with a variety of kid-friendly themes).
The GreenJackets most recently placed in the South Atlantic League, and the SAL's 2020 season was to begin April 9, but pandemic precautions nixed the entire season and the formal cancellation notice was issued June 30.
Michael Saunders is to be the GreenJackets' manager. His supporting cast is to include coaches Myles Schroder (who played for the GreenJackets in 2012), Mike Bard and Elvin Nina, as well as athletic trainer Austin Smith and strength coach Kyle Lindsey.
Also comprising the Low-A East League are the North Division and Central Division. The North Division is composed of the Delmarva Shorebirds (Baltimore Orioles), Fredericksburg Nationals (Washington Nationals), Lynchburg Hillcats (Cleveland Indians) and Salem Red Sox (Boston Red Sox). Comprising the Central Division are the Carolina Mudcats (Milwaukee Brewers), Down East Wood Ducks (Texas Rangers), Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Houston Astros) and Kannapolis Cannonballers (Chicago White Sox).