Gravatt camp hosts Christmas retreat for military families

Gravatt Camp and Conference Center hosted its 10th annual Christmas Retreat for Military Families Dec. 18-20. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the retreat was much smaller than in the past, allowing for more social distancing opportunities and safety throughout the weekend.
Families from Fort Gordon came to celebrate the Christmas season through camp activities and family fun, and Gravatt was thrilled to host.
The Aiken-Augusta Wounded Warriors were the presenting sponsors for the weekend, which allows Gravatt staff to continue living out their mission to show gratitude to local military families and their daily sacrifice for community and country.