Gospel choir with local ties to perform at Etherredge Center

The Etherredge Center at the University of South Carolina presents Trey McLaughlin & the Sounds of Zamar as part of its Cultural Series at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9. The Grammy-nominated group performs music in the rich gospel tradition. Following the success of the Queen's Cartoonists, a live stream option will also be available.
This performance by renowned musician and conductor Trey McLaughlin replaces a previously scheduled performance by the Aquila Theatre. Etherredge Center Executive Director Paul B. Crook said, "We are extremely fortunate to have Trey McLaughlin & the Sounds of Zamar on our stage. A local group with an international reputation is a luxury and benefit we don't often have."
The well-traveled McLaughlin is no stranger to the CSRA. Born in Augusta, Georgia, and graduated from Columbus State University, McLaughlin began his international career in 2014, conducting and directing in Poland, Spain, France and other countries.
A vital part of Trey Mclaughlin's art and music is outreach and education, which aligns well with the Etherredge Center's mission. This production continues the partnership between the Etherredge Center and the Center for African American History, Art and Culture in downtown Aiken.
"As part of our relationship with CAAHAC," Crook said, "we are pleased that Trey will be able to do an outreach and talkback at the Center."
Outreach is scheduled for noon on Feb. 5 at the CAAHAC or via livestream on Facebook.
Trey McLaughlin & The Sounds of Zamar perform in various styles, besides gospel, and have transcended cultural boundaries with their fresh adaptations of contemporary gospel, pop and musical theatre hits such as "Dear Theodosia," "For Your Glory" and others.
Thanks to their viral videos and millions of loyal YouTube followers, Trey McLaughlin & The Sounds of Zamar have toured extensively abroad. They are positioned to be one of the brightest new groups on the gospel scene. In fall 2012, the group released its debut album, "Limitless," which featured 14 tracks of ballads and anthems.
Built in 1986, The Etherredge Center has delivered 34 years of Cultural Series performances. Each performance seeks to engage, entertain and educate its audience. The Etherredge Center is an all-inclusive arts center for an all-inclusive audience. For more information on the Etherredge Center and upcoming performances, visit etherredge.usca.edu or call 803-641-3305.