Generac expanding operations in Edgefield County, will add 300 new jobs

Generac Power Systems Inc., a power and technology company that serves the residential, light commercial and industrial markets, is expanding its plans for operations in Edgefield County, according to a news release issued Thursday.

As a result, 300 more new jobs will be created.

Production is scheduled to begin in July at the manufacturing and assembly center that Generac announced in February that it would be establishing at 30 Industrial Blvd. in Trenton in an existing 421,000-square-foot facility.

That facility also will serve as a distribution center.

Generac said in February that it would be hiring approximately 450 people to work there.

The operations expansion announced Thursday increases the number of new jobs created to around 750.

Generac was founded in 1959. Its products include backup and prime power generator systems, engine-powered and battery-powered tools and equipment; and solar + battery storage systems.

The manufacturing, assembly and distribution center in Trenton will increase Generac’s capacity to meet the growing demand for its home standby generators and associated energy technologies, according to the company.

The Trenton location in South Carolina will serve as a distribution center to customers in the Southeast.

“Given multiple megatrends at play, including the growing unreliability of the grid and the increasing number of people working and learning from home, there has been significant and strong demand for Generac’s residential power systems,” said Generac President and CEO Aaron Jagdfeld in a news release. “We are pleased to be able to substantially grow our operations in South Carolina so quickly to meet the needs of consumers.”

Said South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster: “Generac’s announcement demonstrates the seemingly unlimited growth of our economy. After establishing operations in South Carolina earlier this year, Generac is already expanding and creating 300 more jobs. We are proud of this expansion and all of the good that will come from it.”

Gary Stooksbury, chairman of the Economic Development Partnership of Aiken, Edgefield, McCormick and Saluda counties, said: “This news is a testament to the hard work that Edgefield County has put in over the years. “We are extremely proud that Generac is expanding their new operation in the county, and we wish them continued success.”

For more information about the Generac jobs available in Trenton, visit www.generac.com/about-us/careers.