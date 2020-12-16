Garden Club of Aiken creates poinsettia arrangements for Trinity Lutheran Home

The Garden Club of Aiken made 50 poinsettia arrangements for the residents of Trinity Lutheran Home. Each poinsettia was embellished with evergreens from club members' gardens and with ribbon. Trinity staff delivered them to residents of the home on Laurens Street.
Members and guests of the Club met at Three Runs Plantation for the December meeting to prepare the arrangements.
The Garden Club of Aiken was founded in 1924 by Mrs. Sheffield Phelps of Rose Hill. It is the oldest garden club in South Carolina.
The club continues a long tradition of decorating public buildings, hospitals or nursing homes for Christmas. The Garden Club of Aiken maintains and supports various garden, horticultural and conservation projects locally by member service and fundraising.