Signal makes history with casing ceremony

The 7th Signal Command (Theater) held a colors casing ceremony July 1 to mark the relocation of the command headquarters from Fort Gordon to Fort Meade, Maryland. A casing of the colors is a traditional ceremony when a unit is deactivated or relocates, and is held to commemorate the unit and its history.
Brig. Gen. Christopher L. Eubank, 7th Signal Command commanding general, and U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command deputy commanding general, and his 7th Signal Command team are excited about the future at Fort Meade and their continuing mission to conduct the Army portion of the Department of Defense Information Network (DODIN-A) operations, maintenance and protection of the network for continental United States (CONUS).
The relocation is pivotal to maintaining a working relationship with key stakeholders and customers in the National Capital Region (NCR). Being co-located with strategic cyberspace partners enables 7th Signal Command (Theater) to meet the need for a global DODIN-A Signal Command to manage and synchronize the required operations across the world. Re-stationing parts of 7th Signal Command allows U.S. Army Cyber Command to leverage 7th Signal Command’s longstanding understanding and experience with the CONUS Theater and DODIN operations while maintaining a footprint in the NCR.
7th Signal Command was activated on July 1, 1975, at Fort Ritchie, Maryland, and was tasked to oversee and support all CONUS signal operations, complementing 5th Signal Command in Europe and 6th Signal Command in the Pacific. The command provided communications, automation, visual information, printing and publications, and records management services to CONUS Army units.
7th Signal Command was deactivated on Oct. 1, 1993, and its functional support components were redistributed to Fort Detrick, Maryland, and several other posts. On July 22, 2008, 7th Signal Command was reactivated as part of the “Grow the Army" initiative and was headquartered at Fort Gordon.