Independence Day celebration set to return

Fort Gordon’s annual Independence Day is returning this year, and Danielle Hayes could not be happier.
“I am so excited that we have it back,” said Danielle Hayes, special events coordinator, Recreation Division, DFMWR.
Fort Gordon’s 2021 Independence Day celebration will take place July 1, 5-11 p.m., on Barton Field, with gates opening at 4 p.m. As with previous years’ events, admission is free and open to the public.
Patrons can expect there to be more than 30 food and beverage vendors, including one that will be selling fried pecan pie, Hayes said. Other attractions include a Kiddie Carnival, rock climbing wall, game concessions, face painting, crafts, and other family-friendly entertainment.
Patrons can avoid long lines by pre-purchasing food and beverage tickets now through June 30 at the MWR Directorate Office (Building 28320 on Lane Avenue, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Food and beverage vendors will accept pre-paid tickets, cash, and card as payment, but MWR booths/tents will only accept tickets.
“A lot of people come out to the field and they don’t realize they have to buy tickets until they have to stand in one long line to buy the tickets, and then they have to go stand in another line to go get their (food or drink),” Hayes explained. “But if you pre-purchase them, you can walk right up to your food or (drink) line, or carnival rides, and save a little time.”
Tickets never expire and can be used for other MWR special events including paint parties, Christmas in July, and Fall Fest.
This year’s main entertainment is being presented by/in partnership with local country radio station Kicks 99. Country music groups Brothers Osborne, Lanco, and Runaway June will perform a live concert beginning at 6:30 p.m.
“These are all the same entertainment artists that we scheduled for last year, and so they were under contract with us already, and they were gracious enough to let us extend the date,” Hayes explained.
Unlike previous years, there will not be any opportunities for a Meet n’ Greet with performing artists this year, per their request, which Hayes said is completely understandable.
“We’re just happy to have live music back, and if we can make it happen, we’ll see you next year for a Meet n’ Greet,” she said.
Following the concert, Fort Gordon will put on a fireworks extravaganza that is sure to make for a memorable time.
“The community wants something to do … the community needs something to do,” Hayes said. “It’s time. People are ready.”
Weapons of any kind, fireworks, outside food and beverages, pets, tents and coolers are strictly prohibited. Anyone 18 and older coming onto the installation must have a photo ID.
The event will go on rain or shine. Stay tuned to the Fort Gordon Facebook page on the day of the event for potential weather delays and updates.