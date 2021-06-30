Fort Gordon QR Code ICE Project

You may be noticing more QR codes around Fort Gordon in the next few weeks. The garrison is launching a new QR Code ICE Project to generate more customer feedback through the Interactive Customer Evaluation (ICE) website.
You may see these new QR codes on posters, on social media sites, in surveys, or even in places you don’t expect – like in an email response from a garrison employee. All you need to do is scan the QR code with your phone’s QR code reader. Once you do this, it will link you directly to the ICE page for that specific service provider.
What kind of comments do we want? Anything to do with customer service. Have a great experience at the Visitor Control Center? Or did you get your ID card processed quickly though DEERS? Let us know. Did you enjoy bowling, golfing, or playing BINGO? Tell us about it. Did an employee go above and beyond to make sure you were taken care of? Submit an ICE comment!
Suggestions for improvement and dissatisfied customer service experiences are also always welcome. However, things like profanity and name calling will not be responded to. ICE is only intended for customer service feedback. It should not be used for employee complaints or questions specific to your unit.
The best part about ICE is that it is anonymous. It was designed to be this way so you can feel comfortable leaving an honest customer service review. However, if you do want a response, you can leave your contact information and check the “request a response” box. Someone should get back to you within three business days to assist you.
ICE is one way our garrison identifies customer services successes and areas needing improvement. We cannot do this without your help. Customer feedback in ICE is used to identify both positive and negative trends and reward employees who do a great job.
The purpose of the QR Code ICE Project is to get more participation. That doesn’t mean we just want more comments though. We want your opinions, and we want to know how we are doing. Customer service is an important part of what we offer, and we want to make sure that we are doing it well. We cannot do this without you.
Please be an active participant. When you see a QR code – scan it, link to the site, and tell us what you think. Your ratings and words go to leadership who use your feedback as a tool when making decisions. This means that you can guide the direction of change on the installation from the comfort of your cell phone.