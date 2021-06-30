Celebrate ‘Christmas in July’ with fun, gifts

Christmas is six months away, but if you’re anything like Danielle Hayes, it’s never too early to begin shopping; nor is it ever a bad time to have a little fun.
Fort Gordon’s annual Christmas in July event is returning after taking a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The family-friendly event will take place July 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Cyber Fitness Center (Building 25713 on 26th Street).
There will be dozens of direct sales and craft vendors offering items such as home décor, unique handmade items, baby clothing, SeneGence cosmetics, Tupperware, Color Street nail products, pet treats and accessories, jewelry, and much more. Many of the vendors are military spouses and retirees.
“Christmas in July is a fun way for attendees to get a jump start on their holiday shopping, or just spend time with family and friends shopping with local vendors in a tropical holiday environment,” said Danielle Hayes, special events coordinator, Recreation Division, DFMWR.
The first 100 shoppers will receive a “swag bag” (one per family) filled with giveaways from the event’s sponsor. Parents are encouraged to bring their child(ren) to meet with the event’s special guests, Santa and Mrs. Claus, who Hayes said will be making a special trip from their summer home in the islands to attend for photo opportunities.
“Plus it is a perfect time for the kid’s to have a 6 month ‘checkup’ from Santa to make sure their behavior is on the right track for Christmas,” Hayes said. “There will also be a face painter on hand, and she is always popular with the kids.”
Vendors will be accepting MWR tickets, cash, and credit cards.
Christmas in July is open to the public. Anyone without a valid military ID card should go to the Visitor Control Center at Gate 1 to request a pass. Anyone 18 and older coming onto the installation must have a photo ID. Service animals are welcome. Look for directional signs to Cyber Fitness Center.
“After the past year with such uncertainty, I think we all need to enjoy little moments and spend more time smelling the roses per se,” Hayes said. “Plus with the event indoors, is a fun way to get out, maybe get a jump start on your holiday shopping and break up the dog-days of summer.”