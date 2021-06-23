Army heritage program celebrates change, diversity

The U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence and Fort Gordon celebrated off Army Heritage Month with a command program June 10 at Barton Field Amphitheater that was hosted by the installation’s Military Equal Opportunity Office.
This year’s theme, “Legacy of the Army Soldier,” took attendees through decades of Army history.
A live display of Army uniforms spanning from the Revolutionary War to present-day’s Operational Camouflage Pattern uniform spread across the stage. Maj. Gen. Neil S. Hersey, CCoE and Fort Gordon commanding general, looked at the Soldiers in uniform and jokingly told the audience that he has only worn five (of the nine) uniforms on display.
Hersey went on to say he is proud to be part of an organization that for more than 246 years has sworn to protect Americans from all foreign and domestic threats, adding that Army Heritage Month is a time to reflect and honor all those who have served the nation by serving in the Army.
“If you think about that, we are the only country that takes an oath to an ideal; not to a leader, not to a piece of property … we take an oath to an ideal, and that ideal is captured in the constitution,” Hersey said. “Of all the roughly 65 professional armies in the world, we are the only one that does that. I am very proud to highlight that whenever I get the opportunity.”
From being the leading organization when it comes to inclusion and diversity, to the battles won domestic and abroad, Command Sgt. Maj. Delia Quintero, CCoE and Fort Gordon command sergeant major, said there are lots of reasons to celebrate the Army’s heritage. Many of those reasons were displayed on Barton Field with information booths and presentations where attendees were encouraged to learn more about the Army’s heritage following the program. Women’s history, LGBTQ pride, African American and black history, and Hispanic heritage were among several other exhibits highlighting a rich history of diversity and inclusion.
“Do not forget who you represent, what’s over your heart, and that is United States Army,” Quintero said. “You should be proud to be a Soldier.”