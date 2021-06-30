A LONGSTANDING LEGACY Signal Corps celebrates 161 years of excellence

The U.S. Army Signal Corps celebrated its 161st birthday with a ceremony held June 21 at Brant Hall.
“Since before the birth of the Signal Regiment, getting the message through has always been critical to the Army mission,” Col. John T. Batson, U.S. Army Signal School commandant and chief of Signal, said. “Now in an information era, communications technologies play an even larger role in our everyday life.”
During his remarks, Batson pointed out the impressive expansion of communication technologies over the last century-and-a-half. What hasn’t diminished, he pointed out, was the need for qualified signaleers to ensure that technology is utilized to the best of its capabilities.
“As we continue to look to the future and modernize the capabilities of the force, we can’t forget the people,” he said. “More important than technology are the Soldiers and leaders, of the U.S. Army Signal Corps who have made success on the battlefields possible.”
The Signal Corps has played a major role in every conflict since the Civil War, and many of the communications enjoyed today were pioneered by past signal Soldiers.
“We honor the legacy of those communicators who have come before us and have yet to come and recognize the past and future of our regiment here today,” he said.
Before cutting the cake, Brig. Gen Christopher Eubank, 7th Signal commanding general and former chief of Signal, reiterated the importance of the Corps and its role in mission success.
“Nothing gets done in the Army today without a signaleer,” he said.
The U.S. Army Signal Corps was born in the years preceding the Civil War, when a need for a uniform communication method was discovered.
“The idea that an Army should have Soldiers dedicated to enable communications is attributed to Dr. Albert James Myer,” Steven Rauch, U.S. Army Signal School historian said. “He proposed the War Department consider a signal system using flags based on the concepts of sign writing.”
Myer presented his “wig-wag” system, which was adopted in 1860. Over the years, signal communication systems evolved to include balloons, telegraph systems, radio and telephone, and computers and satellites. Through it all, the Signal Corps has been on the frontline communication technology. Additionally, advances in aviation and even space communication were pioneered by the Signal Corps, and the Regiment remains on the cutting edge of communication.
“Whether by wig-wag or WIN-T, the men and women of the U.S. Army Signal Corps will continue ensuring that the message always gets through,” Batson said.