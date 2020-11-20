Mistletoe + Merlot vendors hope gifts will bring smiles this holiday seaosn

The Aiken Standard’s third annual Mistletoe + Merlot Holiday Shopping Market gave attendees a taste of the high life, and helped them get a bit of holiday shopping done to boot.
The event featured 50 local vendors selling a vast variety of merchandise, and many of the vendors were first-timers who were looking not only to sell their wares but also give their potential customers a bit of joy after such a trying year.
Between bites at the event's featured brunch and lunch, vendors conversed with new and familiar customers to assist them with finding an item matching what they were shopping for.
One of the vendors, Veronica McRae of V Style, was offering her custom handbags that feature unusual designs such as unicorns, cameras and milk cartons.
McRae spends hours searching for the unique bags in hopes of appealing to her customers' quirky styles.
Her sole purpose, she said, is to make her customers find something that makes them laugh.
"People are looking for something different, something that will lift their spirits," McRae said. "It's weird times going on, so I'd love to be able to make somebody smile"
Similarly, Sweet Cream Treats owner Bobbiann Shufelt strives to create culinary desserts that are traditional and tasty, she said.
Mistletoe + Merlot was Shufelt's first outing since she put the business together over a month ago, and she's excited to get her name out into the Aiken community.
She hopes as people indulge their sweet tooths this holiday that they remember to have their own bit of sweetness as well.
"If people would spend as much energy being good to one another as they do being ugly to each other, what a wonderful world we'd have," she said.
Such sentiments were shared by customers like Larry Cane, who walked out of Mistletoe + Merlot with a "perfect" gift for his wife.
"She's kind ... and we try to be kind to everyone," Cane said. "That's what everybody needs to do, just be kind."