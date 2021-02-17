Battle of Aiken reenactment to include hand sanitizing stations, social distancing

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the show will go on this weekend at the Battle of Aiken, an annual Civil War battle reenactment.
Battle chairman Danny Francis from the Sons of Confederate Veterans said this year will be the 27th reenactment of the Feb. 11, 1865, battle between the Union and Confederate armies.
"We'll have stations for hand sanitizing, and we're practicing social distancing. We've got 116 acres, so staying 6 feet apart shouldn't be a problem," Francis said.
Spectators will be asked to wear a mask, Francis said. While the pandemic may be a deterrent for some, Francis suspects the large outdoor event and fresh air may draw in a crowd.
In case of any illnesses or accidents, Francis said there will be emergency personnel on standby.
Francis expects the battle to be a "pretty big show," with 20 cannons on the battlefield and reenactors coming from multiple states along the East Coast.
On Friday, students can visit the Battle of Aiken for School Day. Francis said he is unsure of how many schools signed up this year, but the event had 400 to 1,000 students attend in the past. School Day is only open to schools and educational programs, not the general public.
Saturday's events include Ladies Tea, a Victorian dance demonstration, a shootout, a period funeral procession, a performance by the Southern Elite Cloggers, a Victorian ball, the first part of the Battle of Aiken demonstration and more, according to the official schedule.
Sunday will start with a pavilion church service. Activities for the day include the second part of the Battle of Aiken reenactment, a fashion show and a saber demonstration, as well as another Victorian dance demonstration, shootout and funeral procession.
The band Jubilee will play on both Saturday and Sunday, according to the schedule. Attendees can explore different areas of the festival, stopping by various vendors, military encampments and living history demonstrations.
Entry will cost $15 for adults aged 19 and up, $10 for teens and $5 for children. Young children aged 5 and under can get in for free.
For more information, visit battleofaiken.org.