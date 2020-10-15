2021 Aiken calendar captures images during pandemic year

Aiken artist Betsy Wilson-Mahoney's calendar usually stands out due to her impressive skills.
Her newest effort, "Hindsight Is 2020: A 2021 calendar for the people of Aiken," highlights her talent and also highlights much of the tension that has occurred in Aiken this year, from empty streets after Aiken shut down in March to masked protesters taking to downtown as part of the Black Lives Matter movement.
Photographs were the inspiration for the artwork, and each drawing includes captions. The art brings reminders of the last year, such as "The Unusual Graduation of The Class of 2020" and "We Recognize One Another's Humanity," a callout to the protests that took place in Aiken over the summer.
Some captions cling to older images of pre-pandemic times, such as "As We Race to Put 2020 Behind Us."
Wilson-Mahoney's original idea for the calendar involved a "Hindsight is 2020" theme and involved only 12 images. The 2021 calendar contains 25 images for 13 months, including January 2022. She originally began planning for the calendar — the fourth of its kind to feature Aiken images — however, other projects came about, putting the 2020 edition on hold .
Before the effects of the coronavirus began to hit Aiken, Wilson-Mahoney was planning to photograph events, such as the Aiken Spring Steeplechase and other familiar places.
However, such places were void of people and cars, creating an "eerie atmosphere" that did not suit the calm, colorful vibe she was going for.
Instead, she sought creativity from her Facebook friends and asked them to submit photos of their own as potential inspiration for paintings.
"They were sending me contemplative, well thought out shots, and it just made me rethink the whole thing and take it in the direction people were showing me," Wilson-Mahoney said.
Soon, Wilson-Mahoney had familiar images, such as Hotel Aiken and equestrian events to work with. She added them to her project to create a sense of normalcy that has not existed in Aiken for a while.
"I think this calendar, unlike many others, is one to hang on to because this is a weird year, I think everyone can agree," Wilson-Mahoney said.
Sidewalk Show
Wilson-Mahoney will be selling the 2021 calendar and previous years' calendars this Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting, on Laurens Street outside of the Aiken Center for the Arts.
Inquiries can be directed to Wilson-Mahoney at (803) 270-1213 or on her Facebook page Art by Betsy
Calendars, which are $20, are also available at Aiken Antique Mall on Laurens Street.