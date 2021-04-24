Youth art contest held as part of Aiken's virtual Earth Day observance

Area children had a chance to show off their artistic skills and promote environmental responsibility by participating in the 2021 Aiken Earth Day art contest.
April 22 was Earth Day, and this year's observance in Aiken was held virtually.
The youth art contest was open to children in first through eighth grades and was judged in two age categories: elementary school and middle school. Themes included nature, pollution, global warming, trees, gardening and similar ideas.
Most of the submissions were received from Aiken-area students, but it wasn't a requirement, said John Carman, who is part of the Earth Day Aiken Planning Group and the City of Aiken Energy and Environmental Committee.
“Because it was posted to our Earth Day Aiken website … some folks were aware of it through the website," Carmen said. "The vast majority of the submissions are local school children.”
The contest received about 100 submissions, Carman said.
“We’re impressed with what we’ve seen so far … it’s just great that people get excited and want to contribute to an effort like this,” said Carman.
This year's elementary school winners are: Amelia Orr, first place; Kimberly Pham, second place; and Olivia Neel, third place.
This year's middle school winners are: Cait Runnels, first place; Jorga Vargas, second place; and Tu Lee, third place.
This year's honorable mention winners in both elementary and middle school, are: Karlee Orozco, Cyrus Lovell, Gabriel McShane, Houston Beard, Maddy Neel, T.J. Blackwelder and Taylor Fanning.
All first place winners received $100, second place winners received $50, third place winners received $25 and honorable mentions received $20.