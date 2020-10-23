Voting ongoing for scarecrow contest in downtown Aiken

Scarecrows have taken over downtown Aiken, and residents have the chance to decide which one will conquer.
Voting for the first Downtown Aiken Scarecrow Contest started Sunday, and ends Nov. 5.
A total of 53 scarecrows are mounted to lamp posts in downtown Aiken along Laurens Street, Park Avenue, Hayne Avenue, Pendleton Street, Richland Avenue and The Alley, and each have a unique and original design.
To vote, visit the Aiken Downtown Development Association's Facebook page, pick from the photos in the photo album labeled "2020 Downtown Aiken Scarecrow Contest" and click "Like" on an individual photo.
Larry White was sitting on a bench in downtown Aiken on Friday afternoon and said he thinks the scarecrows are fun.
"It shows that they're getting into the spirit," White said.
Coleman Kastner was standing near The Alley on Friday afternoon and said the scarecrows are all creative, and she likes that they're all different.
"They're really cute," said Judy Coleman while walking around downtown Aiken on Friday afternoon. "I think they've done a great job."
Residents can also take a selfie with a scarecrow in downtown Aiken, post it on social media, and tag @downtownaiken and #aikenscarecrowselfie for a chance to win a downtown swag bag full of goodies.
The more photos taken, the more entries will be received.
The victor for the contest will be announced Nov. 6 on the Aiken Downtown Development Association Facebook page. Participating businesses should have their scarecrows taken down by Nov. 8.
Staff writer Landon Stamper contributed to this article.