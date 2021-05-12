USC Aiken to host family astronomy event Saturday

The Ruth Patrick Science Center at USC Aiken will celebrate Family Earth and Sky Night on Saturday. Events include planetarium shows, hands-on activities and night-sky viewing using the Bechtel Telescope.
Planetarium shows
• 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. — "Magic Treehouse: Space Mission"
• 8 p.m. — "Seven Wonders"
• 9 p.m. — "To the Moon and Beyond"
Shows are available on a first-come, first-served basis. The admission fees are $6.50 for adults, $5.50 for seniors, $4.50 for 4K-12th grade students, and $2 for USCA students, faculty and staff. Children under 4 are not admitted in the planetarium but are welcome at the other activities. Tickets are available during the event. Reservations are not available for shows and seating is limited.
Hands-on activities
A variety of free hands-on activities will be available from 6-9 p.m. to allow people to experience the wonders of Earth and space science. Many activities will have materials you can take home with you to remember the night, and live animals will be on display, including snakes, turtles, alligators and owls.
Night-sky viewing
Members of the Astronomy Club of Augusta will host a free naked-eye, binocular, and telescope observing of the moon, planets, and stars this evening on the lawn from 8:30-10:30 p.m. Bring a blanket, towel or reclining lounge chair. There will be opportunity to get comfortable and observe the night sky. People can stand or lie back and observe the stars appear as our patch of Earth turns away from the Sun.
Club members will have several telescopes set up on the RPSEC lawn. Take advantage of this opportunity to see sky objects, to gain an understanding about our night sky, and to learn about the models available for amateur astronomers. The Bechtel Telescope in the RPSEC Observatory will also be available for viewing the wonders of the sky. For safety, we will project the telescopic images to large screens.
Masks are required when inside the RPSEC, Planetarium and when outside if unable to social distance. The event will be held rain or shine.
Family Earth and Sky Night is sponsored by the Astronomy Club of Augusta, DuPont Planetarium, Ruth Patrick Science Education Center and USCA.
For more information, visit usca.edu/rpsec or call 803-641-3313.