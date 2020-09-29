Today's events for Sept. 29

TODAY
Aiken Tech will host a Discover Your Path: EMS Careers information session at 6 p.m. today in the Center for Energy and Advanced Manufacturing (1700 building). Attendance is free, but advanced registration is required at https://bit.ly/2FapvNU.
WEDNESDAY
Voter registration and information on registering to vote will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. Masks are required.
THURSDAY
The Aiken County Board of Disabilities and the board of the Tri-Development Center will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 5080 Jefferson Davis Highway, Beech Island. For more information, call Joan Lioi at 803-642-8800.
The Horse Creek Historical Society, which meets at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Graniteville, will not meet in October. For more information, call 803-663-9457.
The Henry Laurens Chapter South Carolina Society Sons of the American Revolution will meet at noon Thursday at Bobby's Bar-B-Q, 1897 Jefferson Davis Highway, Warrenville. The Rev. Douglas A Puckett will be the guest speaker. He will give a presentation on Benedict Arnold. For more information, call Neel Flannagan at 803-459-4033 or email cneelf@yahoo.com.
SCORE will offer a Social Media webinar from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday via Zoom. The webinar will be led by Altimese Nichole, founder of the Ezer Agency. For more information or to register, visit sclowcountry.score.org.
FRIDAY
Aiken Fall Fest: Fun-Size for All will be held Friday through Oct. 11 at the Aiken County Fairgrounds, 561 May Royal Drive. Admission is $5 with no rides, $20 for unlimited rides Monday through Friday and $25 for unlimited rides Saturday and Sunday. Gates open at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more information, visit Aiken Fall Fest on Facebook.
A Park & Watch Movie Night will be held at 7 p.m. Friday at Calvary Chapel, 402 Croft Mill Road. The movie, "I Can Only Imagine," rated PG, will be shown. FOr more information, call 434-238-2602.
SATURDAY
A virtual People of Parkinson's Walk will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday on Zoom and Facebook Live. Participants should walk, run, ride or roll Oct. 2-4 and share photos on social media using #POPWalk on Zoom and Facebook Live. For more information or to register, visit popwalk.org or visit parkinsoncsra.org.
The Aiken County GOP is sponsoring a President Trump Celebration Parade at 11 a.m. Saturday in downtown Aiken following the traditional route of Park, Lauren and Barnwell Streets. Anyone desiring to register a vehicle in the parade may sign up via Eventbrite. Walking participants are asked to wear red, white and blue and wear Trump paraphernalia. For more information, call Bob Brookshire at 706-231-8411.
Aiken Oktoberfest, originally scheduled for Saturday on Newberry Street in downtown Aiken, has been canceled. For more information, visit downtownaiken.com.
The Wagener Women's Well will host the Fall Sidewalk Sale from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 117 Railroad Ave. West. New and used clothing, linen and bedding, and face masks will be up for sale. For more information, call Regina Tager at 803-312-2681.
The annual Blessing of the Animals will be held Saturday at All Saints Anglican Church, 110 Fairfield St. All animals and their owners are welcome. An outdoor church picnic will follow the service. For more information, call 803-648-9991.
A gospel singing will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Midland Gospel Singing Center, 705 Martin Smith Road, Gilbert. Bob Sellers and the Pine Ridge Boys will perform. Admission is free. Social distancing will be observed. A love offering will be accepted. For more information, visit midgsc.com.
The Monetta Community Volunteer Fire Department will hold its annual barbecue fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 15 Walden St., Monetta.
A Blessing of the Animals will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at All Saints Anglican Church, 110 Fairfield St. The Rev. Fr. George F. Alexander, rector, will conduct the ceremony, and animals will receive a Saint Francis medal and a treat. An outdoor picnic will follow. For more information, call the church office at 803-648-9991.
SUNDAY
The Community Medical Clinic will be holding a Hunt for Hope treasure hunt fundraiser Sunday through Oct. 17. Tokens will be hidden throughout Aiken. Tokens will be hidden outside, and there will be only one hidden each day. A clue will be emailed to the address provided. The cost to participate is $10 per person or $25 per family. For those with children 10 and younger participating, a separate clue will be sent so they will be able to find "candy" treasure each day. To register, visit bit.ly/31sWCoe. For more information, call 803-226-0630 or email marketing@cmcaiken.org.
MONDAY
The Aiken County Historical Museum will hold docent training from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday in the ballroom of Banksia, 433 Newberry St. S.W. The training will cover instruction on docent duties, museum policies, the inner workings of the museum and more. For more information or to sign up, call Leah Walker at 803-642-2015 or email lwalker@aikencountysc.gov.
OCT. 8
SCORE will offer a grant writing webinar from noon to 1 p.m. via Zoom. The webinar will be led by Chrystie Turner, vice president of community impact for the United Way. For more information or to register, visit sclowcountry.score.org.
OCT. 12
The Ruth Patrick Science and Education Center at USC Aiken will hold a week-long SEED event online. For more information, visit usca.edu/seed.
OCT. 15
SCORE will offer a marketing strategies webinar from noon to 1 p.m. via Zoom. The webinar will be led by Kate Fosson, cou-founder of Brand Pollinators. For more information or to register, visit sclowcountry.score.org.
OCT. 16
Coffee with a Cop will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. NW. For more information, call 803-643-2181.
A Game Night will be held from 5:45 to 8:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. The event will feature Bing!, FactTile and more. The cost is $5 per person or $15 for a family of four. For more information, call 803-643-2181.
OCT. 17
The Aiken Association of Realtors will hold a Home Sweet Home Expo 2020 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at Citizens Park, 651 Old Airport Road. For more information, visit Facebook.
The Alzheimer's Association will hold its annual Walk to End Alzheimer's on Saturday, Oct. 17. Local speakers and the Promise Flower presentation will be livestreamed online. Participants are asked to walk wherever they are comfortable. For more information, visit alz.org/walk.
OCT. 22
SCORE will offer a board management webinar from noon to 1 p.m. via Zoom. The webinar will be led by John Ferrara and Karen Casey, certified SCORE mentors. For more information or to register, visit sclowcountry.score.org.
OCT. 23
Artwork by the Julie Adams Studio Artists will be on display from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, and from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at Rose Hill, 221 Greenville St. N.W.
OCT. 27
The Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W., will hold an online book club for adults from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27. October's book is "The Orphan Train" by Christina Baker-Kline. For more information or to sign up, call the reference desk at 803-642-2020 x. 1131.
OCT. 29
The AD/PD Birdies for Brain Health Charity Golf Fundraiser will be held Thursday, Oct. 29, through Wednesday, Nov. 11. Online registration is required with a deadline of noon Friday, Oct. 23, and can be completed at https://adpd-birdies-for-brain-health.perfectgolfevent.com/. The cost is $110 per individual and $400 per team and includes a boxed meal and drink.
OCT. 31
The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department will hold a Boo Bash Drive-Thru from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 at the following locations: H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road; Smith-Hazel Recreation Center, Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center and the Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum
Halloween event - Aiken County Rec Center drive through
Aiken County YMCA event
North Augusta event ?