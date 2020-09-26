Today's events for Sept. 26

TODAY
The USC Aiken Ruth Patrick Science Education Center will hold an International Observe the Moon Night from 6 to 10 p.m. today. Members of the Astronomy Club of Augusta will have telescopes available for COVID-safe viewing from 7 to 10 p.m. The Bechtel Telescope in the RPSEC Observatory will be available from 7:30 to 10 p.m. The planetarium will show "Magic Tree House: Space Mission" at 6 p.m.; "Seven Wonders" at 7 p.m.; and "To the Moon and Beyond" at 8 and 9 p.m. Guests must wear face coverings and maintain social distancing. For more information, visit rpsec.usca.edu.
The Return will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today in and around the pavilion at the Smith-Hazel Recreation Center, 400 Kershaw St. Those in Aiken who are concerned about the nation can join in prayer. Social distancing and masks are encouraged. No seating will be provided.
In honor of Hunger Action Month, a Hot Dogs for Hunger event will be held from noon to 4 p.m. today and Sunday at The Fresh Market, 1400 Whiskey Road. Proceeds will benefit Feeding America. For more information, visit thefreshmarket.com.
SUNDAY
The Ironman 70.3 Augusta, scheduled for Sunday has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is expected to return Sept. 26, 2021.
A free COVID-19 screening clinic will be held from 1-5 p.m. Sunday at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, 138 Fairfield St. S.E. For more information, visit scdhec.gov.
The Palmetto Dog Club will offer training classes in puppy socialization, agility and obedience. Classes will meet for six weeks beginning Saturday, Oct. 3, at 880 Banks Mill Road. The cost is $120 per class. Registration is from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call 803-929-9686 or visit www.palmettodogclub.org.
Mass will be held at 8 a.m. Sunday in the garden of St. Gerard Catholic Church, 640 Edrie St. Bring a chair and wear a face covering. For more information, visit stgerardaiken.org.
MONDAY
A Drive n’ Dine event for Aiken seniors will be held Monday at 1 p.m. at Aiken Senior Life Services, 1310 East Pine Log Road. Seniors aged 60 and older will be given five individually portioned meals and must provide a valid S.C. state ID.
TUESDAY
Aiken Tech will host a Discover Your Path: EMS Careers information session at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Center for Energy and Advanced Manufacturing (1700 building). Attendance is free, but advanced registration is required at https://bit.ly/2FapvNU.
WEDNESDAY
Voter registration and information on registering to vote will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 30 at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. Masks are required.
OCT. 1
The Aiken County Board of Disabilities and the board of the Tri-Development Center will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at 5080 Jefferson Davis Highway, Beech Island. For more information, call Joan Lioi at 803-642-8800.
The Horse Creek Historical Society, which meets at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Graniteville, will not meet in October. For more information, call 803-663-9457.
The Henry Laurens Chapter South Carolina Society Sons of the American Revolution will meet at noon Thursday, Oct. 1, at Bobby's Bar-B-Q, 1897 Jefferson Davis Highway, Warrenville. The Rev. Douglas A Puckett will be the guest speaker. He will give a presentation on Benedict Arnold. For more information, call Neel Flannagan at 803-459-4033 or email cneelf@yahoo.com.
OCT. 3
A virtual People of Parkinson's Walk will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, on Zoom and Facebook Live. Participants should walk, run, ride or roll Oct. 2-4 and share photos on social media using #POPWalk on Zoom and Facebook Live. For more information or to register, visit popwalk.org or visit parkinsoncsra.org.
Aiken Oktoberfest, originally scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 3, on Newberry Street in downtown Aiken, has been canceled. For more information, visit downtownaiken.com.
The Wagener Women's Well will host the Fall Sidewalk Sale from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 3, at 117 Railroad Ave. West. New and used clothing, linen and bedding, and face masks will be up for sale. For more information, call Regina Tager at 803-312-2681.
The annual Blessing of the Animals will be held Saturday, Oct. 3, at All Saints Anglican Church, 110 Fairfield St. All animals and their owners are welcome. An outdoor church picnic will follow the service. For more information, call 803-648-9991.
A gospel singing will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Midland Gospel Singing Center, 705 Martin Smith Road, Gilbert. Bob Sellers and the Pine Ridge Boys will perform. Admission is free. Social distancing will be observed. A love offering will be accepted. For more information, visit midgsc.com.
OCT. 5
The Aiken County Historical Museum will hold docent training from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5, in the ballroom of Banksia, 433 Newberry St. S.W. The training will cover instruction on docent duties, museum policies, the inner workings of the museum and more. For more information or to sign up, call Leah Walker at 803-642-2015 or email lwalker@aikencountysc.gov.
OCT. 12
The Ruth Patrick Science and Education Center at USC Aiken will hold a week-long SEED event online. For more information, visit usca.edu/seed.
OCT. 16
Coffee with a Cop will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. NW. For more information, call 803-643-2181.
OCT. 17
The Aiken Association of Realtors will hold a Home Sweet Home Expo 2020 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at Citizens Park, 651 Old Airport Road. For more information, visit Facebook.
The Alzheimer's Association will hold its annual Walk to End Alzheimer's on Saturday, Oct. 17. Local speakers and the Promise Flower presentation will be livestreamed online. Participants are asked to walk wherever they are comfortable. For more information, visit alz.org/walk.
OCT. 29
The AD/PD Birdies for Brain Health Charity Golf Fundraiser will be held Thursday, Oct. 29, through Wednesday, Nov. 11. Online registration is required with a deadline of noon Friday, Oct. 23, and can be completed at https://adpd-birdies-for-brain-health.perfectgolfevent.com/. The cost is $110 per individual and $400 per team and includes a boxed meal and drink.
OCT. 31
