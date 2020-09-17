Today's events for Sept. 17

Aiken, SC (29801)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms likely. High 79F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is expected..

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 67F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.