Today's events for Sept. 11

TODAY
A storywalk is available on the left side of the Aiken Library Park at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. The interactive reading experience will be changed on a bi-weekly basis. For more information, call the library at 803-642-2020 x. 1141 or email maried@abbe-lib.org.
MONDAY
A Drive n’ Dine event for Aiken seniors will be held Monday, Sept. 14, at 1 p.m. at Aiken Senior Life Services, 1310 East Pine Log Road. Seniors aged 60 and older will be given five individually portioned meals and must provide a valid S.C. state ID.
The Town of Windsor will hold a town meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in the activity building of First Baptist Church of Windsor. Attendance is limited to one person per household and masks are required. Temperatures will be taken at the door. For more information, call 803-571-0788 or 803-270-7003.
TUESDAY
Story Time in the Gardens will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesdays in September and October on the grounds of the Rye Patch, 100 Berrie Road. due to COVID-19 restrictions, readings will be canceled in the event of inclement weather. Children older than 5 must wear a mask. For more information, call 803-643-2161.
The Aiken Lions Club will hold a Zoom meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The guest speaker will be Eddie Marshall, president of the Clinton Lions Club and past S.C. council chair. His topic will be the Gift of Sight. For more information or to attend the meeting, email Susan Selden at sljselden@gmail.com.
WEDNESDAY
Voter registration and information on registering to vote will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 30 at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. Masks are required.
THURSDAY
A food drive will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, at Spoken Word Christian Ministries, 1219 Edgefield Highway. A photo ID is required. For more information, call Helen Lloyd at 803-293-8409.
The Aiken County Republican Party will hold a Constitution Day celebration from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, at the picnic area at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. The event will feature hot dogs, hamburgers, prizes and a dessert contest. First Responders with ID can eat for free. The cost is a $20 donation. Reservations are needed by Sept. 10, and can be made online at Eventbrite. Desserts should be in disposable dishes.
SEPT. 18
The Aiken Master Gardeners will hold a Lunchbox Lecture from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, via Zoom. The guest speaker will be Adam Gore of the Clemson Extension. Her topic will be how to care for your lawn in the colder months. Lectures are free and open to the public. For more information, visit aikenmastergardeners.org.
SEPT. 19
A Yard Sale will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 19, at Eustis Park, 843 Edgefield Ave. Spaces are $10, and tables are not provided. For more information, call 803-643-2181.
The Old Aiken County Hospital Staff Reunion scheduled for Sept. 19 has been canceled due to the pandemic.
SEPT. 20
The Waters Reunion, normally held the third Sunday in September near Leesville, has been canceled this year. For more information, call Sherry Waters at 803-649-7705.
SEPT. 22
A special train-themed Story Time in the Gardens event will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, at the Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum, 406 Park Ave. S.E. This special story time will mark the depot's 10th anniversary. For more information, call 803-643-2161.
SEPT. 23
STAR puppy classes will be offered at 9 a.m. beginning Wednesday, Sept. 23, at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. The class will meet on Wednesdays for six weeks. Puppies will learn commands and those who qualify will be eligible for the AKC STAR award at the end of the course. Puppies must be between 10 to 20 weeks old and have two sets of shots. Pre-registration is required, and enrollment must be completed prior to the first class. For more information, call 803-642-7631.
Basic Dog Training classes will be held at 10:15 a.m. beginning Wednesday, Sept. 23, at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. The class will meet on Wednesdays for six weeks. Dogs will learn basic commands including come, sit, down, stay, wait, stand, etc., and topics will include basic dog care and what to expect from training. Dogs must be 5 months and older, have a current rabies vaccination and be registered with the city if the owner lives within the city limits. Pre-registration is required, and enrollment must be completed prior to the first class. For more information,
SEPT. 24
A free Document Shred Day will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at The Smith Group, 149 Crepe Myrtle Court. The event is free and open to the public. Bring personal identity and sensitive documents to be shredded.
SEPT. 25
The Healing Species, a six-week series designed to teach compassion, prevent violence and change lives through rescued dogs, will be offered fat 4 p.m. Fridays through Oct. 30 beginning Sept. 25 at Brothers and Sisters Aiken County, 132 York St. N.E. To register a child, email nspinelli@aikencountysc.gov. For more information, visit healingspecies.org.
SEPT. 26
The USC Aiken Ruth Patrick Science Education Center will hold an International Observe the Moon Night from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26. Members of the Astronomy Club of Augusta will have telescopes available for COVID-safe viewing from 7 to 10 p.m. The Bechtel Telescope in the RPSEC Observatory will be available from 7:30 to 10 p.m. The planetarium will show "Magic Tree House: Space Mission" at 6 p.m.; "Seven Wonders" at 7 p.m.; and "To the Moon and Beyond" at 8 and 9 p.m. Guests must wear face coverings and maintain social distancing. For more information, visit rpsec.usca.edu.
SEPT. 27
The Ironman 70.3 Augusta, scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 27, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is expected to return Sept. 26, 2021.
A free COVID-19 screening clinic will be held from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, 138 Fairfield St. S.E. For more information, visit scdhec.gov.
The Palmetto Dog Club will offer training classes in puppy socialization, agility and obedience. Classes will meet for six weeks beginning Saturday, Oct. 3, at 880 Banks Mill Road. The cost is $120 per class. Registration is from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27. For more information, call 803-929-9686 or visit www.palmettodogclub.org.
OCT. 3
A virtual People of Parkinson's Walk will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, online. Share #POPWalk on Zoom and Facebook Live. For more information, visit the CSRA Parkinson Support Group on Facebook.
Aiken Oktoberfest, originally scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 3, on Newberry Street in downtown Aiken, has been canceled. For more information, visit downtownaiken.com.
OCT. 12
The Ruth Patrick Science and Education Center at USC Aiken will hold a week-long SEED event online. For more information, visit usca.edu/seed.
OCT. 17
The Aiken Association of Realtors will hold a Home Sweet Home Expo 2020 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at Citizens Park, 651 Old Airport Road. For more information, visit Facebook.