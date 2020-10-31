Today's events for Oct. 31

TODAY
The Women of Woodside will hold a Big Reveal reception for their "Men of Woodside" 2021 calendar from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday at The Reserve Club at Woodside, 3000 The Reserve Club Drive. Admission is the purchase of WOW's "Men of Woodside" 2021 calendar. Calendars are $40, and the deadline to purchase them is Saturday. For more information or to purchase a calendar, visit womenofwoodside.com.
A Boo Bash Drive-Thru hosted by the City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department will be held from 4:30-6 p.m. today at the following locations: H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road; Smith-Hazel Recreation Center, Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center and the Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum.
A Halloween party will be held today at The Stables restaurant at Rose Hill, 221 Greenville St. N.W. There will be a kid’s portion from 3-7 p.m. with a costume parade, Halloween activities and dance party. From 6-11 p.m. will be an adults-only event with a specialty Halloween inspired menu and cocktails, and DJ Bryon Bush.
Eudora Farms will host a trick-or-treat event at its facility from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at Eudora Farms, 219 Salem Lane, Salley.
The Brothers and Sisters of Aiken County will hold a trunk-or-treat from 5:30-7:30 p.m. to day located at 132 York St.
Belvedere First Baptist Church will hold a drive-thru trunk-or-treat from 4:30-5:30 p.m. today at the Belvedere First Baptist Church, located at 421 Edgefield Road, Belvedere. Each car will be given a bag of candy per child.
The Midland Valley Church of the Nazarene will host a Trunk or Treat in the Streets throughout the Midland Valley community on Halloween night from 6:30-8 p.m. today. Church members and attendees will have yard signs at their homes to indicate that they are a Midland Valley Community Church of the Nazarene Trunk or Treat site.
Board games will be available all day Saturdays at Jacl's Cafe & Lounge, 116 Pendleton St. S.W. Suite C. For more information, visit jaclscafe.com.
Chapel Hart will perform at the Biddy Festival from 6:30-7:30 p.m. today at Joe's Bar and Grill, 900 Main St., New Ellenton.
SUNDAY
Chapel Hart will perform from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Rose Hill Estate, 221 Greenville St. S.W. For more information, call 803-226-9224.
Quakers (Religious Society of Friends) will hold a virtual service via Zoom on Sunday. Worship in silence begins at 10 a.m., followed by online fellowship for those who wish to linger. For more information and the meeting link, call Brenda at 803-648-6020 or 803-640-9650.
MONDAY
Aiken Women in Black will hold a Vigil for Peace and Nonviolence from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Monday. The group gathers on Hitchcock Drive at the entrance to Aiken Estates, across from the Fresh Market along Whiskey Road. Participants are invited to stay for the whole time or as long as they can, and are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. If you can't stand, chairs are welcome. The witness against war and all forms of violence meet the first and third Monday of the month and are held rain or shine and on holidays. All are welcome. Participants can bring their own signs as long as they are nonpartisan. For more information, call Lynn at 501-499-4485 or Brenda at 803-640-9650.
The Town of Windsor will hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in the activity building at First Baptist Church of Windsor. Only one person per household is asked to attend. A mask must be worn and temperatures will be taken at the door. For more information, call 803-571-0788 or 803-270-7003.
The Center Fire Department will hold its annual meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at its headquarters, 2593 Columbia Highway N. Anyone running for office must have submitted their name and position in writing 30 days before the election. CDC guidelines will be followed.
NOV. 3
A Pokemon Open Battle will be played at 6 p.m. today at Jacl's Cafe & Lounge, 116 Pendleton St. S.W. Suite C. Entry is $5. For more information, visit jaclscafe.com.
The Carolina Pine Quilters 35th annual quilt show will be at the Aiken County Historical Museum, 433 Newberry St. S.W., from Nov. 4-21. This year’s theme is Quilting Through the Ages.
The Awesome Aiken Al-Anon group meets from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at First Christian Church, 900 Kerr Drive.
NOV. 5
The Women of Woodside will hold a Big Reveal reception from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at The Reserve Club at Woodside, 3000 The Reserve Club Drive. Admission is the purchase of WOW's "Men of Woodside" 2021 calendar. Calendars are $40, and the deadline to purchase them is Saturday. For more information or to purchase a calendar, visit womenofwoodside.com.
A Commander Night will be held at 6 p.m. Thursdays at Jacl's Cafe & Lounge, 116 Pendleton St. S.W. Suite C. Come play Magic the Gathering. Commander Pod entry is $5. For more information, visit jaclscafe.com.
NOV. 6
The City of Aiken State Accommodations Tax Committee will hold a meeting to discuss the upcoming 2021-2022 funding cycle at 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, in room 2 of the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. All current and future grant applicants are required to attend. Reimbursement requirements for digital media and COVID related questions will be covered. A copy of the ATAX handbook will be provided. For more information, call Mary Rosback, tourism supervisor at 803-644-1902 or email mrosback@cityofaikensc.gov. Attendance confirmation is needed by Friday, Nov. 6.
Magic the Gathering will be played at 6 p.m. Fridays at Jacl's Cafe & Lounge, 116 Pendleton St. S.W. Suite C. Draft the newest set for $15, commander pods or two-headed dragon $5 entry. For more information, visit jaclscafe.com.
NOV. 11
The City of Aiken State Accommodations Tax Committee will hold a meeting to discuss the upcoming 2021-2022 funding cycle at 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, in room 2 of the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. All current and future grant applicants are required to attend. Reimbursement requirements for digital media and COVID related questions will be covered. A copy of the ATAX handbook will be provided. For more information, call Mary Rosback, tourism supervisor at 803-644-1902 or email mrosback@cityofaikensc.gov. Attendance confirmation is needed by Friday, Nov. 6.
NOV. 18
The City of Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum is seeking participants for its fourth annual Festival of Trees. Participation is free, but is available on a first come, first served basis. For more information or to participate, email hwayt@cityofaikensc.gov. Trees will be on display Dec. 4 through Jan. 2 at the visitors center, 406 Park AVe. S.E. The deadline to enter is Nov. 18.