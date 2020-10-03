Today's events for Oct. 3

TODAY
A virtual People of Parkinson's Walk will be held at 10 a.m. today on Zoom and Facebook Live. Participants should walk, run, ride or roll Oct. 2-4 and share photos on social media using #POPWalk on Zoom and Facebook Live. For more information or to register, visit popwalk.org or visit parkinsoncsra.org.
The Aiken County GOP is sponsoring a President Trump Celebration Parade at 11 a.m. today in downtown Aiken following the traditional route of Park, Lauren and Barnwell Streets. Anyone desiring to register a vehicle in the parade may sign up via Eventbrite. Walking participants are asked to wear red, white and blue and wear Trump paraphernalia. For more information, call Bob Brookshire at 706-231-8411.
Aiken Oktoberfest, originally scheduled for today on Newberry Street in downtown Aiken, has been canceled. For more information, visit downtownaiken.com.
The Wagener Women's Well will host the Fall Sidewalk Sale from 9 a.m. to noon today at 117 Railroad Ave. West. New and used clothing, linen and bedding, and face masks will be up for sale. For more information, call Regina Tager at 803-312-2681.
The annual Blessing of the Animals will be held today at All Saints Anglican Church, 110 Fairfield St. All animals and their owners are welcome. An outdoor church picnic will follow the service. For more information, call 803-648-9991.
A gospel singing will be held at 6 p.m. today at the Midland Gospel Singing Center, 705 Martin Smith Road, Gilbert. Bob Sellers and the Pine Ridge Boys will perform. Admission is free. Social distancing will be observed. A love offering will be accepted. For more information, visit midgsc.com.
The Monetta Community Volunteer Fire Department will hold its annual barbecue fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at 15 Walden St., Monetta.
A virtual breast cancer walk to celebrate survivors and encourage those battling will be held beginning at 9:30 a.m. today. The Aiken Chapter of the Links Inc., will donate $1 per mile up to $500 to the Susan G. Komen For the Cure Breast Cancer Foundation. Photos of those walking are encouraged. For more information, email Mary Harden at m4tennis@comcast.net or Virginia Rigsby at vpriestley@atlanticbb.net.
SUNDAY
The Community Medical Clinic will be holding a Hunt for Hope treasure hunt fundraiser Sunday through Oct. 17. Tokens will be hidden throughout Aiken. Tokens will be hidden outside, and there will be only one hidden each day. A clue will be emailed to the address provided. The cost to participate is $10 per person or $25 per family. For those with children 10 and younger participating, a separate clue will be sent so they will be able to find "candy" treasure each day. To register, visit bit.ly/31sWCoe. For more information, call 803-226-0630 or email marketing@cmcaiken.org.
The annual St. Francis Feast Day Blessing of the Animals will be held at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 4. at St. Augustine of Canterbury Episcopal Church, 1630 Silver Bluff Road.
Revival services will be held at 10:45 a.m. Sunday and 6:30 p.m. Oct. 5-7. The Rev. Trent McLaughlin with Antioch Baptist Church in Lancaster will be the revivalist. The Rev. Matt McAllister is the pastor. For more information, call 803-640-0849.
Quakers (Religious Society of Friends) will hold a virtual service via Zoom on Sunday. Worship in silence begins at 10 a.m., followed by online fellowship for those who wish to linger. For more information and the meeting link, call Brenda at 803-648-6020 or 803-640-9650.
MONDAY
The Aiken County Historical Museum will hold docent training from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday in the ballroom of Banksia, 433 Newberry St. S.W. The training will cover instruction on docent duties, museum policies, the inner workings of the museum and more. For more information or to sign up, call Leah Walker at 803-642-2015 or email lwalker@aikencountysc.gov.
The Town of Windsor will hold its town meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in the activity building in the First Baptist Church. Charlie Barrineau, field services manager for MASC, will be the guest speaker. Attendance is limited to one person from each household and masks must be worn. For more information, call 803-571-0788 or 803-270-7003.
Aiken Senior Life Services, in conjunction with Blue Collard Catering, distributed a total of 2,480 bags of food to Aiken County seniors through the Dine-N-Drive program. The Dine-N-Drive program officially ended on Sept. 28.
Aiken Women in Black will hold a Vigil for Peace and Nonviolence from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Monday. The group gathers on Hitchcock Drive at the entrance to Aiken Estates, across from the Fresh Market along Whiskey Road. Participants are invited to stay for the whole time or as long as they can, and are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. If you can't stand, chairs are welcome. The witness against war and all forms of violence meet the first and third Monday of the month and are held rain or shine and on holidays. All are welcome. Participants can bring their own signs as long as they are nonpartisan. For more information, call Lynn at 803-226-5548 or Brenda at 803-640-9650.
THURSDAY
SCORE will offer a grant writing webinar from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday via Zoom. The webinar will be led by Chrystie Turner, vice president of community impact for the United Way. For more information or to register, visit sclowcountry.score.org.
OCT. 12
The Ruth Patrick Science and Education Center at USC Aiken will hold a week-long SEED event online. For more information, visit usca.edu/seed.
OCT. 14
The University Hospital Breast Health Center Mobile Mammography Unit will visit the office of Alicia Kough, an Edward Jones financial advisor, on Wednesday, Oct. 14, at 407 Hayne Ave. S.W. Mammograms will be offered to women aged 40 and over. Bring your insurance card and photo ID to your appointment. The mammogram takes about 10 minutes and results will be mailed to you and your doctor within a week. For more information, call 706-774-4149.
OCT. 15
SCORE will offer a marketing strategies webinar from noon to 1 p.m. via Zoom. The webinar will be led by Kate Fosson, co-founder of Brand Pollinators. For more information or to register, visit sclowcountry.score.org.
OCT. 16
Coffee with a Cop will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. NW. For more information, call 803-643-2181.
A Game Night will be held from 5:45 to 8:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. The event will feature Bing!, FactTile and more. The cost is $5 per person or $15 for a family of four. For more information, call 803-643-2181.
OCT. 17
The Aiken Association of Realtors will hold a Home Sweet Home Expo 2020 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at Citizens Park, 651 Old Airport Road. For more information, visit Facebook.
The Alzheimer's Association will hold its annual Walk to End Alzheimer's on Saturday, Oct. 17. Local speakers and the Promise Flower presentation will be livestreamed online. Participants are asked to walk wherever they are comfortable. For more information, visit alz.org/walk.
OCT. 22
SCORE will offer a board management webinar from noon to 1 p.m. via Zoom. The webinar will be led by John Ferrara and Karen Casey, certified SCORE mentors. For more information or to register, visit sclowcountry.score.org.
OCT. 23
Artwork by the Julie Adams Studio Artists will be on display from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, and from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at Rose Hill, 221 Greenville St. N.W.
OCT. 27
The Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W., will hold an online book club for adults from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27. October's book is "The Orphan Train" by Christina Baker-Kline. For more information or to sign up, call the reference desk at 803-642-2020 x. 1131.
OCT. 29
The AD/PD Birdies for Brain Health Charity Golf Fundraiser will be held Thursday, Oct. 29, through Wednesday, Nov. 11. Online registration is required with a deadline of noon Friday, Oct. 23, and can be completed at https://adpd-birdies-for-brain-health.perfectgolfevent.com/. The cost is $110 per individual and $400 per team and includes a boxed meal and drink.
OCT. 30
The North Augusta Parks, Recreation & Tourism Department will host Drive-Boo Trick or Treat, a drive-through trick-or-treat event, from 5 to 7 pm Friday, Oct. 30. The city wants to provide a safe and fun event for Halloween this year with the absence of the Jack O' Lantern Jubilee. Come drive through the spooky treat line in front of the Riverview Park Activities Center, 100 Riverview Park Drive, and receive pre-packaged treats. Dress in costumes and decorate cars. Staff will pass out treat bags safely to each car.
OCT. 31
The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department will hold a Boo Bash Drive-Thru from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 at the following locations: H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road; Smith-Hazel Recreation Center, Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center and the Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum
