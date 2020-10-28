Today's events for Oct. 28

TODAY
Deadwood Manor will be at 6 p.m. through Saturday located at 207 Deerwood Drive, Aiken. Aiken has had its own Haunted Halloween House for 15 years now, and will bring more treats and screams to Aiken this year. Admission is free, but a canned food donation is requested.
The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism will hold a Lunch 'n Learn program from 10:30 a.m. to noon today at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. The program will be Fruits of the Season and will include a recipe swap, a discussion of fall fruits and healthy eating during the holiday season. For more information, call 803-643-2181.
Night Magic will be held at 6 p.m. today at Jacl's Cafe & Lounge, 116 Pendleton St. S.W. Suite C. Learn to play Magic the Gathering Command or play in a Commander Pod. Entry is $5. For more information, visit jaclscafe.com.
Aiken's First Baptist Church will hold a Trunk or Treat in its parking lot from 6-7 p.m. today at 120 Chesterfield St. N.E.
An Evening of Art & Music will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. today at The Inn at Houndslake, 897 Houndslake Drive. Admission is a $10 donation to ACTS. Music will be provided by Keith Gregory and Gavin Reily. Light refreshments will be provided. Masks are required.
THURSDAY
The AD/PD Birdies for Brain Health Charity Golf Fundraiser will be held Thursday through Wednesday, Nov. 11. Online registration was due by Friday, Oct. 23. The cost is $110 per individual and $400 per team and includes a boxed meal and drink.
Friends With Benefits and Southbound Smokehouse present Down By The River: A Socially Distanced Concert Series on Thursday and Friday at the Riverside Village Amphitheater. Bodega Cat will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available as a 4-pack or 6-pack and range in price from $100-$240. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit etix.com.
A virtual Community Candlelight Vigil will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday. The virtual vigil aims to shine the light of awareness in remembrance of those who lost their lives to domestic violence. To join the event, visit the Cumbee Center on Facebook or visit cumbeecenter.org.
A Commander Night will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at Jacl's Cafe & Lounge, 116 Pendleton St. S.W. Suite C. Come play Magic the Gathering. Commander Pod entry is $5. For more information, visit jaclscafe.com.
Vespers, an evening prayer service of Thanksgiving and praise, will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday in the outdoor garden area at First Christian Church (DOC), 900 Kerr Drive. Those attending should bring a lawn chair and mask. For more information, call 803-648-4523.
FRIDAY
The Aiken Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America will meet Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Newberry Hall, 117 Newberry St. Social time starts at 6 p.m, followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. The guest speaker will be MG Michael Akey, president of the MOAA of South Carolina Council of Chapters. He will discuss MOAA National and MOAA South Carolina activities. The cost is $24 per person. Reservations are required by 6 p.m. Friday. For more information or to make a reservation, call Dav Twigg at 803-262-5567 or email dtwigg62@gmail.com. Those who reserve but fail to show are expected to pay the $24 as the chapter is billed that amount.
Start your Halloween weekend under the stars with a visit the Boyd Observatory at 7 p.m. Friday to see a moonrise and bright planets. Social distancing will be practiced, but tours of the observatory will be offered. There will be treats for the children as long as supplies last.
The North Augusta Parks, Recreation & Tourism Department will host the Drive-Boo Trick or Treat, a drive-thru trick-or-treat event, from 5-7 p.m. Friday. The city wants to provide a safe and fun event for Halloween this year with the absence of the Jack O' Lantern Jubilee. Come drive through the spooky treat line in front of the Riverview Park Activities Center, 100 Riverview Park Drive, and receive pre-packaged treats. Dress in costumes and decorate cars. Staff will pass out treat bags safely to each car.
The Aiken County Sheriff's Office will hold a drive-thru trick-or-treat from 3-5 p.m. Friday at the Sheriff's Office, 420 Hampton Ave. N.E. The event is open to children aged infant to 12 and costumes are not required. Employees at the Sheriff's Office will be dressed up and handing out treats. For more information, visit aikencountysheriff.net.
Heights Church will host a trunk-or-treat from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at 4631 Jefferson Davis Highway, Beech Island. Doors will open to the public at 6:30 p.m., and guests must be in line by 7 p.m. to enter the event.
Jack Rogers Tire will hold a drive-thru candy pickup event at their location from 3-7 p.m. Friday at Jack Rogers Tire, 1724 Richland Ave E.
Safari Fall Festival will be held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays through Sundays in October, located at Eudora Farms, 219 Salem Lane, Salley. The festival will be every weekend throughout October and includes a pumpkin patch, the World Famous Rosaries pig races, hayrides, pony rides, camel rides, corn pits, hay mazes and a petting zoo. Admission is $20 per carload with a separate entrance fee for the pumpkin patch. For more information, visit eudorafarms.net.
Magic the Gathering will be played at 6 p.m. Fridays at Jacl's Cafe & Lounge, 116 Pendleton St. S.W. Suite C. Draft the newest set for $15, commander pods or two-headed dragon $5 entry. For more information, visit jaclscafe.com.
Chapel Hart will perform at 6 p.m. Friday at the 3 Star Vineyards Food Truck Friday event at 3 Star Vineyards, 172 Holmes Pond Road, Johnson. For more information, call 803-275-3200.
Friends With Benefits and Southbound Smokehouse present Down By The River: A Socially Distanced Concert Series on Thursday and Friday at the Riverside Village Amphitheater. Funk You with Scarlet Begonias will perform at 7 p.m. Friday. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available as a 4-pack or 6-pack and range in price from $100-$240. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit etix.com.
A Spooky Cats Trick or Treating event will be held at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Friday and Sunday, and 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday at the Avalo Cat Sanctuary, 346 Rawls Mill Pond Road, Wagener. Admission is $10 per person, and times are limited to 10 people. Those attending can learn about cats, play with cats and have fun with cats. For more information, visit eventbrite.com.
A drive-through celebration for the National Day of Remembrance will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at Nuclear Care Partners, 1908A Pawnee St. For more information or to reserve a goodie bag in advance, call 803-295-5036.
SATURDAY
A Boo Bash Drive-Thru hosted by the City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department will be held from 4:30-6 p.m. Saturday at the following locations: H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road; Smith-Hazel Recreation Center, Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center and the Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum.
Rose Hill is hosting a Halloween party at its restaurant, The Stables, from 3-11 p.m. Saturday at Rose Hill, 221 Greenville St N.W. There will be a kid’s portion from 3 to 7p.m. with a costume parade, Halloween activities, and dance party. From 6 to 11 p.m. will be an adults-only event at The Stables Restaurant with a specialty Halloween inspired menu and cocktails, and DJ Bryon Bush.
Eudora Farms will host a trick-or-treat event at its facility from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Eudora Farms, 219 Salem Lane, Salley.
The Brothers and Sisters of Aiken County will offer a trunk-or-treat from 5:30-7:30 p.m, Saturday located at 132 York St.
Belvedere First Baptist Church will hold a drive-thru trunk-or-treat from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Belvedere First Baptist Church, located at 421 Edgefield Road, Belvedere. Each car will be given a bag of candy per child.
The Midland Valley Church of the Nazarene will host a Trunk or Treat in the Streets throughout the Midland Valley community on Halloween night from 6:30-8 p.m. Saturday. Church members and attendees will have yard signs at their homes to indicate that they are a Midland Valley Community Church of the Nazarene Trunk or Treat site.
Board games will be available all day Saturday at Jacl's Cafe & Lounge, 116 Pendleton St. S.W. Suite C. For more information, visit jaclscafe.com.
Chapel Hart will perform at the Biddy Festival from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday at Joe's Bar and Grill, 900 Main St., New Ellenton.
SUNDAY
Chapel Hart will perform from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Rose Hill Estate, 221 Greenville St. S.W. For more information, call 803-226-9224.
Quakers (Religious Society of Friends) will hold a virtual service via Zoom on Sunday. Worship in silence begins at 10 a.m., followed by online fellowship for those who wish to linger. For more information and the meeting link, call Brenda at 803-648-6020 or 803-640-9650.
MONDAY
Aiken Women in Black will hold a Vigil for Peace and Nonviolence from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Monday. The group gathers on Hitchcock Drive at the entrance to Aiken Estates, across from the Fresh Market along Whiskey Road. Participants are invited to stay for the whole time or as long as they can, and are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. If you can't stand, chairs are welcome. The witness against war and all forms of violence meet the first and third Monday of the month and are held rain or shine and on holidays. All are welcome. Participants can bring their own signs as long as they are nonpartisan. For more information, call Lynn at 501-499-4485 or Brenda at 803-640-9650.
The Town of Windsor will hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in the activity building at First Baptist Church of Windsor. Only one person per household is asked to attend. A mask must be worn and temperatures will be taken at the door. For more information, call 803-571-0788 or 803-270-7003.
The Center Fire Department will hold its annual meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at its headquarters, 2593 Columbia Highway N. Anyone running for office must have submitted their name and position in writing 30 days before the election. CDC guidelines will be followed.
NOV. 3
A Pokemon Open Battle will be played at 6 p.m. today at Jacl's Cafe & Lounge, 116 Pendleton St. S.W. Suite C. Entry is $5. For more information, visit jaclscafe.com.
The Carolina Pine Quilters 35th annual quilt show will be at the Aiken County Historical Museum, 433 Newberry St. S.W., from Nov. 4-21. This year’s theme is Quilting Through the Ages.