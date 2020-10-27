Today's events for Oct. 27

TODAY
The Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W., will hold an online book club for adults from 2:30-4 p.m. today. October's book is "The Orphan Train" by Christina Baker-Kline. For more information or to sign up, call the reference desk at 803-642-2020 x. 1131.
Painted pumpkins will be on display today through Friday at the Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum, 406 Park Ave. S.E. For more information, call 803-293-7846.
A Holiday Shop Grand Opening Preview will be held from 9 a.m. to noon today at the SPCA Albrecht Center Thrift Store, 1589 Whiskey Road. Tickets are $5 the day of the event. For more information, visit letlovelive.org.
A Pokemon Open Battle will be played at 6 p.m. today at Jacl's Cafe & Lounge, 116 Pendleton St. S.W. Suite C. Entry is $5. For more information, visit jaclscafe.com.
Deadwood Manor will be at 6 p.m. through Saturday located at 207 Deerwood Drive, Aiken. Aiken has had its own Haunted Halloween House for 15 years now, and will bring more treats and screams to Aiken this year. Admission is free, but a canned food donation is requested.
WEDNESDAY
The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism will hold a Lunch 'n Learn program from 10:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. The program will be Fruits of the Season and will include a recipe swap, a discussion of fall fruits and healthy eating during the holiday season. For more information, call 803-643-2181.
Night Magic will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Jacl's Cafe & Lounge, 116 Pendleton St. S.W. Suite C. Learn to play Magic the Gathering Command or play in a Commander Pod. Entry is $5. For more information, visit jaclscafe.com.
Aiken's First Baptist Church will hold a Trunk or Treat in its parking lot. from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday at 120 Chesterfield St. N.E.
THURSDAY
The AD/PD Birdies for Brain Health Charity Golf Fundraiser will be held Thursday through Wednesday, Nov. 11. Online registration was due by Friday, Oct. 23. The cost is $110 per individual and $400 per team and includes a boxed meal and drink.
Friends With Benefits and Southbound Smokehouse present Down By The River: A Socially Distanced Concert Series on Thursday and Friday at the Riverside Village Amphitheater,
A virtual Community Candlelight Vigil will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday. The virtual vigil aims to shine the light of awareness in remembrance of those who lost their lives to domestic violence. To join the event, visit the Cumbee Center on Facebook or visit cumbeecenter.org.
A Commander Night will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at Jacl's Cafe & Lounge, 116 Pendleton St. S.W. Suite C. Come play Magic the Gathering. Commander Pod entry is $5. For more information, visit jaclscafe.com.
FRIDAY
The North Augusta Parks, Recreation & Tourism Department will host the Drive-Boo Trick or Treat, a drive-thru trick-or-treat event, from 5-7 p.m. Friday. The city wants to provide a safe and fun event for Halloween this year with the absence of the Jack O' Lantern Jubilee. Come drive through the spooky treat line in front of the Riverview Park Activities Center, 100 Riverview Park Drive, and receive pre-packaged treats. Dress in costumes and decorate cars. Staff will pass out treat bags safely to each car.
The Aiken County Sheriff's Office will hold a drive-thru trick-or-treat from 3-5 p.m. Friday at the Sheriff's Office, 420 Hampton Ave. N.E. The event is open to children aged infant to 12 and costumes are not required. Employees at the Sheriff's Office will be dressed up and handing out treats. For more information, visit aikencountysheriff.net.
Heights Church will host a trunk-or-treat from 6:30-8 p.m. Friday at 4631 Jefferson Davis Highway, Beech Island. Doors will open to the public at 6:30 p.m., and guests must be in line by 7 p.m. to enter the event.
Jack Rogers Tire will hold a drive-thru candy pickup event at their location from 3-7 p.m. Friday at Jack Rogers Tire, 1724 Richland Ave E.
Safari Fall Festival will be held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays through Sundays in October, located at Eudora Farms, 219 Salem Lane, Salley. The festival will be every weekend throughout October and includes a pumpkin patch, the World Famous Rosaries pig races, hayrides, pony rides, camel rides, corn pits, hay mazes and a petting zoo. Admission is $20 per carload with a separate entrance fee for the pumpkin patch. For more information, visit eudorafarms.net.
Magic the Gathering will be played at 6 p.m. Fridays at Jacl's Cafe & Lounge, 116 Pendleton St. S.W. Suite C. Draft the newest set for $15, commander pods or two-headed dragon $5 entry. For more information, visit jaclscafe.com.
SATURDAY
A Boo Bash Drive-Thru hosted by the City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department will be held from 4:30-6 p.m. Saturday at the following locations: H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road; Smith-Hazel Recreation Center, Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center and the Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum.
Rose Hill is hosting a Halloween party at its restaurant, The Stables, from 3-11 p.m. Saturday at Rose Hill, 221 Greenville St N.W. There will be a kid’s portion from 3 to 7p.m. with a costume parade, Halloween activities, and dance party. From 6 to 11 p.m. will be an adults-only event at The Stables Restaurant with a specialty Halloween inspired menu and cocktails, and DJ Bryon Bush.
Eudora Farms will host a trick-or-treat event at its facility Halloween day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Eudora Farms, 219 Salem Lane, Salley.
The Brothers and Sisters of Aiken County will offer a trunk-or-treat from 5:30-7:30 p.m, Saturday located at 132 York St.
Belvedere First Baptist Church will hold a drive-thru trunk-or-treat from 4-5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Belvedere First Baptist Church, located at 421 Edgefield Road, Belvedere. Each car will be given a bag of candy per child.
The Midland Valley Church of the Nazarene will host a Trunk or Treat in the Streets throughout the Midland Valley community on Halloween night from 6:30-8 p.m. Saturday. Church members and attendees will have yard signs at their homes to indicate that they are a Midland Valley Community Church of the Nazarene Trunk or Treat site.
Board games will be available all day Saturday at Jacl's Cafe & Lounge, 116 Pendleton St. S.W. Suite C. For more information, visit jaclscafe.com.