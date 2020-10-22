Today's events for Oct. 23

TODAY
Artwork by the Julie Adams Studio Artists will be on display from 6 to 8 p.m. today and from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Rose Hill, 221 Greenville St. N.W.
The Aiken County Coroner's Office will hold its pauper burial service at 10 a.m. today at Graniteville Cemetery, 1307-1467 Gregg Highway, Graniteville. Members of the community are invited to attend.
A Spooktacular event will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. today at the Aiken County Recreation Center, 917 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville. The drive-through event will feature hot dogs, treats, candy and more. For more information, call Tandra Cooks at 803-663-6142 or email tcooks@aikencountysc.gov.
The Astronomy Club of Augusta will meet at 7 p.m. today via Zoom. The guest speaker will be Leah Walker, the site and events manager at the Aiken County Historical Museum. The program is the 1882 Transit of Venus at Aiken. To join the meeting, click the Zoom invitation at 6:45 p.m. at bit.ly/31oq7r6.
Magic the Gathering will be played at 6 p.m. Fridays at Jacl's Cafe & Lounge, 116 Pendleton St. S.W. Suite C. Draft the newest set for $15, commander pods or two-headed dragon $5 entry. For more information, visit jaclscafe.com.
SATURDAY
The fourth annual Augusta Polo Cup will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Whitney Field. Tailgating starts at 1 p.m. Tickets are $100-$250. For more information, visit augustapolocup.com.
The third annual A Night in Bloody Edgefield tour will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Courthouse Square in Edgefield. The Oakley Park Candlelight Stroll and Ghosts Tours of the courthouse square will both be at 7 and 8 p.m. Each tour lasts about an hour. Tickets for both tours are $25 for adults and can be purchased at the Tompkins Library. The event is limited to 60 people. Children 12 and younger are free. For more information, call Tonya Guy at 803-637-4010.
The Aiken County Crafters will host a Fall Craft Fair and Trunk-or-Treat from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Highfields Event Center, 118 Gaston St. N.E. There will be food trucks and a pet costume contest.
Board games will be available all day Saturday at Jacl's Cafe & Lounge, 116 Pendleton St. S.W. Suite C. For more information, visit jaclscafe.com.
TUESDAY
The Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W., will hold an online book club for adults from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27. October's book is "The Orphan Train" by Christina Baker-Kline. For more information or to sign up, call the reference desk at 803-642-2020 x. 1131.
Painted pumpkins will be on display Oct. 27-30 at the Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum, 406 Park Ave. S.E. For more information, call 803-293-7846.
A Holiday Shop Grand Opening Preview will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Oct. 27, at the SPCA Albrecht Center Thrift Store, 1589 Whiskey Road. Tickets are $5 the day of the event. For more information, visit letlovelive.org.
A Pokemon Open Battle will be played at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Jacl's Cafe & Lounge, 116 Pendleton St. S.W. Suite C. Entry is $5. For more information, visit jaclscafe.com.
WEDNESDAY
The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism will hold a Lunch 'n Learn program from 10:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Oct. 28, at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center, 841 Edgefield AVe. N.W. The program will be Fruits of the Season and will include a recipe swap, a discussion of fall fruits and healthy eating during the holiday season. For more information, call 803-643-2181.
Night Magic will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Jacl's Cafe & Lounge, 116 Pendleton St. S.W. Suite C. Learn to play Magic the Gathering Command or play in a Commander Pod. Entry is $5. For more information, visit jaclscafe.com.
THURSDAY
The AD/PD Birdies for Brain Health Charity Golf Fundraiser will be held Thursday, Oct. 29, through Wednesday, Nov. 11. Online registration is required with a deadline of noon Friday, Oct. 23, and can be completed at https://adpd-birdies-for-brain-health.perfectgolfevent.com/. The cost is $110 per individual and $400 per team and includes a boxed meal and drink.
Friends With Benefits and Southbound Smokehouse present Down By The River: A Socially Distanced Concert Series on Oct. 29 and 30 at the Riverside Village Amphitheater,
A virtual Community Candlelight Vigil will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29. The virtual vigil aims to shine the light of awareness in remembrance of those who lost their lives to domestic violence. To join the event, visit the Cumbee Center on Facebook or visit cumbeecenter.org.
A Commander Night will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at Jacl's Cafe & Lounge, 116 Pendleton St. S.W. Suite C. Come play Magic the Gathering. Commander Pod entry is $5. For more information, visit jaclscafe.com.
OCT. 30
The North Augusta Parks, Recreation & Tourism Department will host the Drive-Boo Trick or Treat, a drive-thru trick-or-treat event, from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30. The city wants to provide a safe and fun event for Halloween this year with the absence of the Jack O' Lantern Jubilee. Come drive through the spooky treat line in front of the Riverview Park Activities Center, 100 Riverview Park Drive, and receive pre-packaged treats. Dress in costumes and decorate cars. Staff will pass out treat bags safely to each car.
The Aiken County Sheriff's Office will hold a drive-thru trick-or-treat from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at the Sheriff's Office, 420 Hampton Ave. N.E. The event is open to children aged infant to 12 and costumes are not required. Employees at the Sheriff's Office will be dressed up and handing out treats. For more information, visit aikencountysheriff.net.
OCT. 31
The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department will hold a Boo Bash Drive-Thru from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 at the following locations: H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road; Smith-Hazel Recreation Center, Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center and the Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum.