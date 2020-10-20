Today's events for Oct. 20

TODAY
The Aiken Lions Club will meet at 6 p.m. today at the home of Past Council Chair Bill Finley and Lion Lou Anne. A barbecue will be held in their backyard and social distancing will be implemented. Masks can be worn. Bill Finley will be the guest speaker. His topic will be "Leader Dog for the Blind." For more information, call 803-612-5500.
THURSDAY
SCORE will offer a board management webinar from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday via Zoom. The webinar will be led by John Ferrara and Karen Casey, certified SCORE mentors. For more information or to register, visit sclowcountry.score.org.
FRIDAY
Artwork by the Julie Adams Studio Artists will be on display from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Rose Hill, 221 Greenville St. N.W.
The Aiken County Coroner's Office will hold its pauper burial service at 10 a.m. Friday at Graniteville Cemetery, 1307-1467 Gregg Highway, Graniteville. Members of the community are invited to attend.
OCT. 27
The Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W., will hold an online book club for adults from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27. October's book is "The Orphan Train" by Christina Baker-Kline. For more information or to sign up, call the reference desk at 803-642-2020 x. 1131.
OCT. 28
The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism will hold a Lunch 'n Learn program from 10:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Oct. 28, at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center, 841 Edgefield AVe. N.W. The program will be Fruits of the Season and will include a recipe swap, a discussion of fall fruits and healthy eating during the holiday season. For more information, call 803-643-2181.
OCT. 29
The AD/PD Birdies for Brain Health Charity Golf Fundraiser will be held Thursday, Oct. 29, through Wednesday, Nov. 11. Online registration is required with a deadline of noon Friday, Oct. 23, and can be completed at https://adpd-birdies-for-brain-health.perfectgolfevent.com/. The cost is $110 per individual and $400 per team and includes a boxed meal and drink.
Friends With Benefits and Southbound Smokehouse present Down By The River: A Socially Distanced Concert Series on Oct. 29 and 30 at the Riverside Village Amphitheater,
A virtual Community Candlelight Vigil will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29. The virtual vigil aims to shine the light of awareness in remembrance of those who lost their lives to domestic violence. To join the event, visit the Cumbee Center on Facebook or visit cumbeecenter.org.
OCT. 30
The North Augusta Parks, Recreation & Tourism Department will host the Drive-Boo Trick or Treat, a drive-thru trick-or-treat event, from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30. The city wants to provide a safe and fun event for Halloween this year with the absence of the Jack O' Lantern Jubilee. Come drive through the spooky treat line in front of the Riverview Park Activities Center, 100 Riverview Park Drive, and receive pre-packaged treats. Dress in costumes and decorate cars. Staff will pass out treat bags safely to each car.
The Aiken County Sheriff's Office will hold a drive-thru trick-or-treat from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at the Sheriff's Office, 420 Hampton Ave. N.E. The event is open to children aged infant to 12 and costumes are not required. Employees at the Sheriff's Office will be dressed up and handing out treats. For more information, visit aikencountysheriff.net.
OCT. 31
The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department will hold a Boo Bash Drive-Thru from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 at the following locations: H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road; Smith-Hazel Recreation Center, Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center and the Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum.