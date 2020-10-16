Today's events for Oct. 16

TODAY
Coffee with a Cop will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. For more information, call 803-643-2181.
A Game Night will be held from 5:45 to 8:45 p.m. Friday at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. The event will feature Bing!, FactTile and more. The cost is $5 per person or $15 for a family of four. For more information, call 803-643-2181.
The Friends of the Gaston Livery Stable will hold a Raise the Roof fundraiser at 7 p.m. Friday at the Highfields Event Center, 118 Gaston Road. The event will feature wood-fired pizza, online virtual auction, a cash bar and music by the Third Time Charmers. Tickets are $60 per person and can be purchased online at eventbrite.com or at Lionel Smith Ltd. in downtown Aiken.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control will hold a free COVID-19 testing clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the Edgefield Health Department, 21 Star Road, Edgefield. For more information, visit scdhec.gov.
A Dugout Theater Movie Night Experience will be held at 7 p.m. Friday at SRP Park, 187 Railroad Ave., North Augusta. Gates open at 6 p.m. "Hocus Pocus," rated PG, will be shown. Admission is $20 for a family of four and includes and 10-by-10-foot space or $40 for a family of eight and includes a 10-by-20-foot space. Tickets must be purchased in advance. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit greenjacketsbaseball.com.
The American Heart Association of the CSRA and WE2 are holding a heart healthy food drive at 1 p.m. today at 151 Fabian Drive. Donations will be used to help stock school food pantries. Recommended items include low-sodium soups, whole grain cereals and pastas, canned tuna, nuts, peanut butter, etc. For more information, visit heart.org.
SATURDAY
The Aiken Association of Realtors will hold a Home Sweet Home Expo 2020 has been canceled. For more information, visit Facebook.
The Alzheimer's Association will hold its annual Walk to End Alzheimer's on Saturday. Local speakers and the Promise Flower presentation will be livestreamed online. Participants are asked to walk wherever they are comfortable. For more information, visit alz.org/walk.
FAMCO will hold Surviving the Chaos and Uncertainty Together from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Life Choices Pregnancy Center, 1900 Whiskey Road. Jay Earles, a board-certified clinical health psychologist, will be the guest speaker. The cost is $5 per person. For more information, call Roger Rollins at 803-640-4689 or email rogerrollins@atlanticbb.net.
A Trash and Treasure sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at First Christian Church, 900 Kerr Drive S.W. Proceeds will benefit the Disciple Women's Fellowship mission work. For more information, call 803-648-4523.
An Early Happy Halloween adoption event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Aiken County Animal Shelter, 333 Wire Road. There will be adoption specials, costume contests, dog tricks and Halloween treats. For more information, call 803-642-1537.
A community yard sale will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday in the parking lot of Houndslake Country Club, 901 Houndslake Drive. Houses on Winged Foot Drive, Dumbridge Road, Troon Way and Englewood Road also will be participating. Donations also will be accepted for Hug a Hound to support the animal shelter. For more information, call Linda Wells at 412-215-9547 or email lindawells@verizon.net.
SUNDAY
Quakers (Religious Society of Friends) will hold a virtual service via Zoom on Sunday. Worship in silence begins at 10 a.m., followed by online fellowship for those who wish to linger. For more information and the meeting link, call Brenda at 803-648-6020 or 803-640-9650.
MONDAY
Aiken Women in Black will hold a Vigil for Peace and Nonviolence from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Monday. The group gathers on Hitchcock Drive at the entrance to Aiken Estates, across from the Fresh Market along Whiskey Road. Participants are invited to stay for the whole time or as long as they can, and are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. If you can't stand, chairs are welcome. The witness against war and all forms of violence meet the first and third Monday of the month and are held rain or shine and on holidays. All are welcome. Participants can bring their own signs as long as they are nonpartisan. For more information, call Lynn at 803-226-5548 or Brenda at 803-640-9650.
OCT. 22
SCORE will offer a board management webinar from noon to 1 p.m. via Zoom. The webinar will be led by John Ferrara and Karen Casey, certified SCORE mentors. For more information or to register, visit sclowcountry.score.org.
OCT. 23
Artwork by the Julie Adams Studio Artists will be on display from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, and from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at Rose Hill, 221 Greenville St. N.W.
The Aiken County Coroner's Office will hold its pauper burial service at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at Graniteville Cemetery, 1307-1467 Gregg Highway, Graniteville. Members of the community are invited to attend.
OCT. 27
The Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W., will hold an online book club for adults from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27. October's book is "The Orphan Train" by Christina Baker-Kline. For more information or to sign up, call the reference desk at 803-642-2020 x. 1131.
OCT. 28
The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism will hold a Lunch 'n Learn program from 10:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Oct. 28, at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center, 841 Edgefield AVe. N.W. The program will be Fruits of the Season and will include a recipe swap, a discussion of fall fruits and healthy eating during the holiday season. For more information, call 803-643-2181.
OCT. 29
The AD/PD Birdies for Brain Health Charity Golf Fundraiser will be held Thursday, Oct. 29, through Wednesday, Nov. 11. Online registration is required with a deadline of noon Friday, Oct. 23, and can be completed at https://adpd-birdies-for-brain-health.perfectgolfevent.com/. The cost is $110 per individual and $400 per team and includes a boxed meal and drink.
Friends With Benefits and Southbound Smokehouse present Down By The River: A Socially Distanced Concert Series on Oct. 29 and 30 at the Riverside Village Amphitheater,
A virtual Community Candlelight Vigil will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29. The virtual vigil aims to shine the light of awareness in remembrance of those who lost their lives to domestic violence. To join the event, visit the Cumbee Center on Facebook or visit cumbeecenter.org.
OCT. 30
The North Augusta Parks, Recreation & Tourism Department will host the Drive-Boo Trick or Treat, a drive-thru trick-or-treat event, from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30. The city wants to provide a safe and fun event for Halloween this year with the absence of the Jack O' Lantern Jubilee. Come drive through the spooky treat line in front of the Riverview Park Activities Center, 100 Riverview Park Drive, and receive pre-packaged treats. Dress in costumes and decorate cars. Staff will pass out treat bags safely to each car.
The Aiken County Sheriff's Office will hold a drive-thru trick-or-treat from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at the Sheriff's Office, 420 Hampton Ave. N.E. The event is open to children ages infant to 12 and costumes are not required. Employees at the Sheriff's Office will be dressed up and handing out treats. For more information, visit aikencountysheriff.net.
In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Eudora Farms will admi
OCT. 31
The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department will hold a Boo Bash Drive-Thru from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 at the following locations: H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road; Smith-Hazel Recreation Center, Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center and the Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum
