Today's events for Oct. 12

MONDAY
The Ruth Patrick Science and Education Center at USC Aiken will hold its week-long SEED event online. For more information, visit usca.edu/seed.
WEDNESDAY
The University Hospital Breast Health Center Mobile Mammography Unit will visit the office of Alicia Kough, an Edward Jones financial advisor, on Wednesday, Oct. 14, at 407 Hayne Ave. S.W. Mammograms will be offered to women aged 40 and over. Bring your insurance card and photo ID to your appointment. The mammogram takes about 10 minutes and results will be mailed to you and your doctor within a week. Call 706-774-414 to schedule an appointment.
THURSDAY
SCORE will offer a marketing strategies webinar from noon to 1 p.m. via Zoom. The webinar will be led by Kate Fosson, co-founder of Brand Pollinators. For more information or to register, visit sclowcountry.score.org.
OCT. 16
Coffee with a Cop will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. NW. For more information, call 803-643-2181.
A Game Night will be held from 5:45 to 8:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. The event will feature Bing!, FactTile and more. The cost is $5 per person or $15 for a family of four. For more information, call 803-643-2181.
A Dugout Theater Movie Night Experience will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday at SRP Park, 187 Railroad Ave., North Augusta. Gates open at 6 p.m. "Hocus Pocus," rated PG, will be shown. Admission is $20 for a family of four and includes and 10-by-10-foot space or $40 for a family of eight and includes a 10-by-20-foot space. Tickets must be purchased in advance. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit greenjacketsbaseball.com.
OCT. 17
The Aiken Association of Realtors will hold a Home Sweet Home Expo 2020 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at Citizens Park, 651 Old Airport Road. For more information, visit Facebook.
The Alzheimer's Association will hold its annual Walk to End Alzheimer's on Saturday, Oct. 17. Local speakers and the Promise Flower presentation will be livestreamed online. Participants are asked to walk wherever they are comfortable. For more information, visit alz.org/walk.
FAMCO will hold Surviving the Chaos and Uncertainty Together from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at Life Choices Pregnancy Center, 1900 Whiskey Road. Jay Earles, a board-certified clinical health psychologist, will be the guest speaker. The cost is $5 per person. For more information, call Roger Rollins at 803-640-4689 or email rogerrollins@atlanticbb.net.
OCT. 22
SCORE will offer a board management webinar from noon to 1 p.m. via Zoom. The webinar will be led by John Ferrara and Karen Casey, certified SCORE mentors. For more information or to register, visit sclowcountry.score.org.
OCT. 23
Artwork by the Julie Adams Studio Artists will be on display from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, and from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at Rose Hill, 221 Greenville St. N.W.
The Aiken County Coroner's Office will hold its pauper burial service at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at Graniteville Cemetery, 1307-1467 Gregg Highway, Graniteville. Members of the community are invited to attend.
OCT. 27
The Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W., will hold an online book club for adults from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27. October's book is "The Orphan Train" by Christina Baker-Kline. For more information or to sign up, call the reference desk at 803-642-2020 x. 1131.
OCT. 29
The AD/PD Birdies for Brain Health Charity Golf Fundraiser will be held Thursday, Oct. 29, through Wednesday, Nov. 11. Online registration is required with a deadline of noon Friday, Oct. 23, and can be completed at https://adpd-birdies-for-brain-health.perfectgolfevent.com/. The cost is $110 per individual and $400 per team and includes a boxed meal and drink.
Friends With Benefits and Southbound Smokehouse present Down By The River: A Socially Distanced Concert Series on Oct. 29 and 30 at the Riverside Village Amphitheater,
OCT. 30
The North Augusta Parks, Recreation & Tourism Department will host the Drive-Boo Trick or Treat, a drive-thru trick-or-treat event, from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30. The city wants to provide a safe and fun event for Halloween this year with the absence of the Jack O' Lantern Jubilee. Come drive through the spooky treat line in front of the Riverview Park Activities Center, 100 Riverview Park Drive, and receive pre-packaged treats. Dress in costumes and decorate cars. Staff will pass out treat bags safely to each car.
The Aiken County Sheriff's Office will hold a drive-thru trick-or-treat from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at the Sheriff's Office, 420 Hampton Ave. N.E. The event is open to children ages infant to 12 and costumes are not required. Employees at the Sheriff's Office will be dressed up and handing out treats. For more information, visit aikencountysheriff.net.
OCT. 31
The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department will hold a Boo Bash Drive-Thru from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 at the following locations: H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road; Smith-Hazel Recreation Center, Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center and the Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum
