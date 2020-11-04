Today's events for Nov. 4

THURSDAY
The Carolina Pine Quilters 35th annual quilt show will be at the Aiken County Historical Museum, 433 Newberry St. S.W., from Nov. 4-21. This year’s theme is Quilting Through the Ages.
The Women of Woodside will hold a Big Reveal reception from 5-6 p.m. Thursday at The Reserve Club at Woodside, 3000 The Reserve Club Drive. Admission is the purchase of WOW's "Men of Woodside" 2021 calendar. Calendars are $40, and the deadline to purchase them is Saturday. For more information or to purchase a calendar, visit womenofwoodside.com.
A Commander Night will be held at 6 p.m. Thursdays at Jacl's Cafe & Lounge, 116 Pendleton St. S.W. Suite C. Come play Magic the Gathering. Commander Pod entry is $5. For more information, visit jaclscafe.com.
The Aiken County Board of Disabilities and the board of the Tri-Development Center will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 5080 Jefferson Davis Highway, Beech Island. For more information, call Joan Lioi at 803-642-8800.
FRIDAY
The City of Aiken State Accommodations Tax Committee will hold a meeting to discuss the upcoming 2021-2022 funding cycle at 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, in room 2 of the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. All current and future grant applicants are required to attend. Reimbursement requirements for digital media and COVID related questions will be covered. A copy of the ATAX handbook will be provided. For more information, call Mary Rosback, tourism supervisor at 803-644-1902 or email mrosback@cityofaikensc.gov. Attendance confirmation is needed by Friday.
A Chef's Extravaganza will return for its 17th year Friday. Diners will enjoy a seven-course meal in the comfort of their own home while watching a live stream. Tickets for a dinner for two are $150, and the livestream is free. Participants will pick up their meals and reheat them. The livestream will feature an auction and discussions by the chefs on the courses they prepared. Participating chefs include Brandon Velie of Juniper, Dwayne Ligons of Juniper and Jeffrey Hairston of Rose Hill. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 803-648-3456 or visit helpinghandsaiken.org.
SATURDAY
A gospel singing will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Midland Gospel Singing Center, 705 Martin Smith Road, Gilbert. The Master's Three and Children of the Promise will perform. Admission is free. Social distancing will be observed. A love offering will be accepted. For more information, visit midgsc.com.
NOV. 11
NOV. 17
An online book club for adults will meet from 2:30 to 3:50 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17. The book selection for November is "The Stonecutter" by Camilla Läckberg. To sign up, call the reference desk at 803-642-2020 x. 1131.
NOV. 18
The City of Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum is seeking participants for its fourth annual Festival of Trees. Participation is free, but is available on a first come, first served basis. For more information or to participate, email hwayt@cityofaikensc.gov. Trees will be on display Dec. 4 through Jan. 2 at the visitors center, 406 Park AVe. S.E. The deadline to enter is Nov. 18.
Nov. 19
A holiday open house will be held Thursday, Nov. 19, in downtown Aiken. Participating stores will be open until 8 p.m.
NOV. 21
New Beginning Baptist Church will hold a Thanksgiving Food Drive at noon Saturday, Nov. 21, in the parking lot of the old Save-a-Lot, 522 York St. N.E.
NOV. 24
The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism department will hold a Turkey Jam basketball shooting competition from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, at the Smith-Hazel Recreation Center, 400 Kershaw St. N.E. Participation is open to children ages 4-14 paired with a parent or guardian to compete against other family teams. Only one youth participant is allowed per age bracket, however, parents/guardians can participate multiple times with different children. Registration is $5. For more information, call 803-642-7634. To register, visit the Smith-Hazel Recreation Center.
DEC. 4
The 50th annual Christmas Craft Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, and Saturday, Dec. 5, at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. The event features a variety of area crafters. For more information, call 803-642-7631.