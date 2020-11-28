Today's events for Nov. 28

TODAY
Christmas Crafts at the Farmers Market will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Aiken County Farmers Market, 115 Williamsburg St. S.E. For more information, call 803-293-2214 or visit aikenismagical.com.
SUNDAY
Indoor Masses will resume at 8 and 10 a.m. Sunday at St. Gerard Catholic Church, 640 Edrie St. N.E. Reservations are required no later than 2 p.m. the Thursday prior to that Sunday. Saturday Mass will be held at 4 p.m. with the same reservation requirement. Face coverings are required at all Masses. The 9 a.m. outdoor Mass will no longer be held as of Nov. 20.
A Christmas Holiday Kickoff will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of the Municipal Center, 500 Mims Ave. The program will feature performances by area church choirs, the reading of the Christmas story and a tree lighting. For more information, visit johnstondevelopmentcorp.org.
TUESDAY
The 29th annual Christmas in Hopelands event will be held from 6-9 p.m. Dec. 1-23 and Dec. 26-27 at Hopelands Gardens, 135 Dupree Place. There will be no shuttle service this year due to coronavirus concerns. Instead, parking will be available at Rye Patch, 100 Berrie Road S.W., and the Green Boundary Club, 780 Whiskey Road. Public Safety and PRT staff will be helping people to cross the road. The Rye Patch, Doll House and Clifford S. Gerde Carriage Museum will be closed. All visitors must wear masks and be socially distant. For more information, call 803-643-2161 or email acoffeey@cityofaikensc.gov.
WEDNESDAY
The Citizens for Nuclear Technology Awareness will hold its Up & Atom Breakfast at 8 a.m. Wednesday via Zoom. Dr. Jonathan Cirtain, chief technology officer with BWXT will be the guest speaker. His topic will be The Nuclear We Need: Advancing Technology for the World's Greatest Power Source. Registration is free and can be completed in advance at cntaware.org/event/virtual-up-atom-bwxt/. For more information or if there are problems registering via the link, email cnta@bellsouth.net.
THURSDAY
Night of 1,000 Lights in downtown Aiken begins at 6 p.m. Thursday. Stores will stay open late to accommodate shoppers. For more information, visit aikenismagical.com.
An opening reception for the exhibit "Outside Around Us," will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the Aiken Center for the Arts, 122 Laurens St. S.W. The exhibit features the plein air art of Al Beyer, Bill Daniel, Sally Donovan and Andrew Murphy. The exhibit will run through Jan. 22. For more information, visit aikencenterforthearts.org.
FRIDAY
The 50th annual Christmas Craft Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Dec. 5, at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. The event features a variety of area crafters. For more information, call 803-642-7631.
The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department will hold its 32nd annual Downtown Tree Lighting Ceremony at 6 p.m. Friday on Newberry Street. Tim Gidley will perform and Santa will stop by. Refreshments will be available for purchase and craft kits will be available for kids. Face coverings are required. For more information, call 803-293-7851.
DEC. 5
A gospel singing will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at the Midland Gospel Singing Center, 705 Martin Smith Road, Gilbert. God's Toolbox and the Glorymen & Tiffany will perform. Admission is free. Social distancing will be observed. A love offering will be accepted. For more information, visit midgsc.com.
The GVW Christmas Parade will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5. Parade participants should line up in the parking lot of Leavelle McCampbell Middle School. The parade will proceed through downtown Graniteville on Highway 191 to the traffic light at Highway 421 in Warrenville. Parade watchers are asked to practice social distancing and wear masks. For more information or to reserve a space, email kglover.gvw@gmail.com or granitevilleparade@gmail.com.
A Fall Open House will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 5, at Aiken Technical College, 2276 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville. Attendees will learn about the college's programs, financial aid, applying to college and tour the campus. Advanced registration is required by Dec. 4. For more information or to register, visit atc-fall2020-open-house.eventbrite.com.
DEC. 6
The North Augusta Lions Club has made the decision to cancel the 40th annual North Augusta Christmas parade which was scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 6.
DEC. 9
Breakfast & A Book with the Clauses will be held from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior & Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. The event will feature a visit from Mr. and Mrs. Claus, breakfast and a holiday story. Each family will receive a copy of the book. Registration is due by Wednesday, Dec. 9, and the cost is $5 per person. To register, visit cityofaiken.gov/prtregistration. Registration can also be completed in person at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road; Smith-Hazel Recreation Center, 400 Kershaw St. N.W.; and the Lessie B. Price center. For more information, call 803-642-7634.
The City of Aiken will hold a Blood Drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. For more information, call 803-643-2181. To sign up online, visit redcrossblood.org.
DEC. 12
Breakfast & A Book with the Clauses will be held from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior & Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. The event will feature a visit from Mr. and Mrs. Claus, breakfast and a holiday story. Each family will receive a copy of the book. Registration is due by Wednesday, Dec. 9, and the cost is $5 per person. To register, visit cityofaiken.gov/prtregistration. Registration can also be completed in person at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road; Smith-Hazel Recreation Center, 400 Kershaw St. N.W.; and the Lessie B. Price center. For more information, call 803-642-7634.
DEC. 13
A Holiday Cookie Stroll will be held from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13, in downtown Aiken. The theme is All I want for Christmas is in Downtown Aiken. Participating businesses will have cookies available. For a list of participating businesses, visit downtownaiken.com.
DEC. 17
A Christmas Stop-In will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, at the Aiken County Visitors Center, 133 Laurens St N.W. Children are invited to stop in for a goodie bag that includes a craft, coloring page and candy. For more information, visit discoveraikencounty.com.