Today's events for Nov. 19

TODAY
The Aiken Standard's third annual Mistletoe + Merlot Holiday Shopping Market will take place Thursday and Friday at Newberry Hall. A preview party will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19; tickets are $50, and the preview party is limited to 100 guests. On Friday, Nov. 20, three shopping events are scheduled, with each allowing a limited number of guests. A brunch event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon; tickets are $25. A lunch event will be held from noon to 3 p.m.; tickets are $25. A general admission evening event will be held from 3 to 6 p.m.; tickets are $15. Masks will be required for entry. To purchase tickets online, visit aikenstandard.com and click on Events. Tickets also can be purchased at Aiken Standard, 326 Rutland Drive; Lionel Smith Ltd., 132 Laurens St. S.W.; Unique Expressions, 1521 Whiskey Road; Vikki’s Boutique, 1501 Whiskey Road; and Hibbitt's Drug Co., 735 N. Main St., New Ellenton. For more information, call 803–644-2362.
A holiday open house will be held Thursday in downtown Aiken. Participating stores will be open until 8 p.m.
A Commander Night will be held at 6 p.m. Thursdays at Jacl's Cafe & Lounge, 116 Pendleton St. S.W. Suite C. Come play Magic the Gathering. Commander Pod entry is $5. For more information, visit jaclscafe.com.
FRIDAY
Ben Bridwell and Ryan Monroe of Band of Horses with Justin Osborne of Susto will perform at 7 p.m. Friday at the Sharon Jones Riverfront Amphitheater in North Augusta. Tickets are $200-$240 for four seats or $280-$300 for six seats. For more information, visit etix.com.
Independent singer-songwriter Josephine Johnson will perform from 6-9 p.m. Friday at Rose Hill Estate, 221 Greenville St. N.W. Musicians Andrew Sovine and Taylor Swan will join Johnson. The event is free and open to the public. The first 20 guests will receive a signed copy of her single, "Built to Last." For more information, email Elizabeth Smith, owner and director of Rose Hill, at elizabeth@rosehillaiken.com.
SATURDAY
The Aiken County Animal Shelter and FOTAS will host a Black Friday Comes Early adoption event from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at 333 Wire Road. Every adopter will receive a free gift and there will be adoption specials. Dogs and puppies are available for $35, and cats and kittens are $10. For more information, please call 803-642-1537. Scheduling appointments in advance is encouraged.
New Beginning Baptist Church will hold a Thanksgiving Food Drive at noon Saturday in the parking lot of the old Save-a-Lot, 522 York St. N.E.
The Ridge Spring Town Market will be held Saturday and will feature crafters, artists, farmers, musicians, food trucks and more. For more information, email Sherald Rodgers at sherald.rodgers@dominionenergy.com.
NOV. 24
The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism department will hold a Turkey Jam basketball shooting competition from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, at the Smith-Hazel Recreation Center, 400 Kershaw St. N.E. Participation is open to children ages 4-14 paired with a parent or guardian to compete against other family teams. Only one youth participant is allowed per age bracket, however, parents/guardians can participate multiple times with different children. Registration is $5. For more information, call 803-642-7634. To register, visit the Smith-Hazel Recreation Center.
Mount Anna Baptist Church and Golden Harvest Food Bank will hold a drive-thru food giveaway from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, at the church, 2612 Banks Mill Road. For more information, call the church at 803-648-7017 or Kathy Jackson at 803-507-3560.
NOV. 25
The Aiken Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America will meet Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Newberry Hall, 117 Newberry St. Social time starts at 6 p.m, followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will finalize the plans for hosting the Christmas Angels for children of veterans attending USC Aiken. Chief Charles Baranco, head of the Aiken Department of Public Safety, will be the guest speaker. His topic will be the similarities between military life and the work of the police, fire and EMTs in Aiken. For more information, call Rebecca Lorraine at 803-443-4430.
NOV. 26
Our Family Dinner Table, a free community Thanksgiving Day dinner in Aiken, will be held Nov. 26 at Generations Park, 700 Mack Henry Holland Drive. Dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be live music from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. People can drive to and park at Generations Park. For those that need transportation, there will be four pickup locations: the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center at 1700 Whiskey Road; Citizens Park at 651 Old Airport Road; Gyles Park near the Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum at 406 Park Avenue S.E.; KJ’s Market at 1048 York St. N.E. For more information, call 803-443-6735.
NOV. 28
Christmas Crafts at the Farmers Market will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at the Aiken County Farmers Market, 115 Williamsburg St. S.E. For more information, call 803-293-2214 or visit aikenismagical.com.
NOV. 29
Indoor Masses will resume at 8 and 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 29, at St. Gerard Catholic Church, 640 Edrie St. N.E. Reservations are required no later than 2 p.m. the Thursday prior to that Sunday. Saturday Mass will be held at 4 p.m. with the same reservation requirement. Face coverings are required at all Masses. The 9 a.m. outdoor Mass will no longer be held beginning Friday, Nov. 20.
A Christmas Holiday Kickoff will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29, in the parking lot of the Municipal Center, 500 Mims Ave. The program will feature performances by area church choirs, the reading of the Christmas story and a tree lighting. FOr more information, visit johnstondevelopmentcorp.org.
DEC. 1
The 29th annual Christmas in Hopelands event will be held from 6-9 p.m. Dec. 1-23 and Dec. 26-27 at Hopelands Gardens, 135 Dupree Place. There will be no shuttle service this year due to coronavirus concerns. Instead, parking will be available at Rye Patch, 100 Berrie Road S.W., and the Green Boundary Club, 780 Whiskey Road. Public Safety and PRT staff will be helping people to cross the road. The Rye Patch, Doll House and Clifford S. Gerde Carriage Museum will be closed. All visitors must wear masks and be socially distant. For more information, call 803-643-2161 or email acoffeey@cityofaikensc.gov.
DEC. 2
The Citizens for Nuclear Technology Awareness will hold its Up & Atom Breakfast at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, via Zoom. Dr. Jonathan Cirtain, chief technology officer with BWXT will be the guest speaker. His topic will be The Nuclear We Need: Advancing Technology for the World's Greatest Power Source. Registration is free and can be completed in advance at cntaware.org/event/virtual-up-atom-bwxt/. For more information or if there are problems registering via the link, email cnta@bellsouth.net.
DEC. 3
Night of 1,000 Lights in downtown Aiken begins at 6 p.m. Dec. 3. Stores will stay open late to accommodate shoppers. For more information, visit aikenismagical.com.
An opening reception for the exhibit "Outside Around Us," will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, at the Aiken Center for the Arts, 122 Laurens St. S.W. The exhibit features the plein air art of Al Beyer, Bill Daniel, Sally Donovan and Andrew Murphy. The exhibit will run Dec. 3 through Jan. 22. For more information, visit aikencenterforthearts.org.
DEC. 4
The 50th annual Christmas Craft Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, and Saturday, Dec. 5, at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. The event features a variety of area crafters. For more information, call 803-642-7631.
The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department will hold its 32nd annual Downtown Tree Lighting Ceremony at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, on Newberry Street. Tim Gidley will perform and Santa will stop by. Refreshments will be available for purchase and craft kits will be available for kids. Face coverings are required. For more information, call 803-293-7851.
DEC. 5
A gospel singing will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at the Midland Gospel Singing Center, 705 Martin Smith Road, Gilbert. God's Toolbox and the Glorymen & Tiffany will perform. Admission is free. Social distancing will be observed. A love offering will be accepted. For more information, visit midgsc.com.
DEC. 9
Breakfast & A Book with the Clauses will be held from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior & Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. The event will feature a visit from Mr. and Mrs. Claus, breakfast and a holiday story. Each family will receive a copy of the book. Registration is due by Wednesday, Dec. 9, and the cost is $5 per person. To register, visit cityofaiken.gov/prtregistration. Registration can also be completed in person at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road; Smith-Hazel Recreation Center, 400 Kershaw St. N.W.; and the Lessie B. Price center. For more information, call 803-642-7634.
DEC. 12
DEC. 13
A Holiday Cookie Stroll will be held from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13, in downtown Aiken. The theme is All I want for Christmas is in Downtown Aiken. Participating businesses will have cookies available. For a list of participating businesses, visit downtownaiken.com.