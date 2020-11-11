Today's events for Nov. 11

THURSDAY
A Commander Night will be held at 6 p.m. Thursdays at Jacl's Cafe & Lounge, 116 Pendleton St. S.W. Suite C. Come play Magic the Gathering. Commander Pod entry is $5. For more information, visit jaclscafe.com.
The City of Aiken State Accommodations Tax Committee will hold a meeting to discuss the upcoming 2021-2022 funding cycle at 9 a.m. Thursday in room 2 of the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. All current and future grant applicants are required to attend. Reimbursement requirements for digital media and COVID-19 related questions will be covered. A copy of the ATAX handbook will be provided. For more information, call Mary Rosback, tourism supervisor at 803-644-1902 or email mrosback@cityofaikensc.gov. Attendance confirmation was needed by Friday, Nov. 6.
FRIDAY
The Astronomy Club of Augusta will meet at 6:45 p.m. Friday via Zoom. The guest speaker will be Riley Hale, the chief meteorologist at WRDW/WAGT. His topic will be Dayton Atmospheric Phenomena. For more information, email showard2@tds.net.
SATURDAY
Three Spirit Walk Tours will be held at 6, 7 and 8 p.m. at the Edgefield Village Cemetery on Saturday. Each tour will last an hour, and participants will have the chance to meet historic characters from Edgefield's past including Preston Smith Brooks and Lucy Holcomb Pickens. Tours are limited to 20 people. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the Tompkins Library, 104 Courthouse Square, Edgefield. Children 12 and younger are free. The tours are in celebration of the 200th anniversary of the cemetery. For more information, call 803-637-4010.
The Aiken Homeless Coalition, ACTS and First Baptist Church of Aiken will hold a blanket and outdoor apparel donation drive-thru from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the church, 120 Chesterfield St. N. All sizes of new or gently used blankets, coats, scarves, gloves and hygiene items will be accepted. Blankets and outdoor apparel will be distributed through ACTS to those in need at no cost. Hygiene items will be distributed by the Homeless Coalition during its Sunday Lunch. For more information, visit fbcaiken.org.
First Baptist Church of Aiken will be collecting physical therapy items – wheelchairs, walkers, bath-chairs, etc. – from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the church's fellowship hall, 120 Chesterfield St. N. The items will benefit a physical therapy mission at Charleston Southern University. For more information, visit fbcaiken.org.
SUNDAY
Quakers (Religious Society of Friends) will hold a virtual service via Zoom on Sunday. Worship in silence begins at 10 a.m., followed by online fellowship for those who wish to linger. For more information and the meeting link, call Brenda at 803-648-6020 or 803-640-9650.
MONDAY
Aiken Women in Black will hold a Vigil for Peace and Nonviolence from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Monday. The group gathers on Hitchcock Drive at the entrance to Aiken Estates, across from the Fresh Market along Whiskey Road. Participants are invited to stay for the whole time or as long as they can, and are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. If you can't stand, chairs are welcome. The witness against war and all forms of violence meet the first and third Monday of the month and are held rain or shine and on holidays. All are welcome. Participants can bring their own signs as long as they are nonpartisan. For more information, call Lynn at 501-499-4485 or Brenda at 803-640-9650.
NOV. 17
An online book club for adults will meet from 2:30 to 3:50 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17. The book selection for November is "The Stonecutter" by Camilla Läckberg. To sign up, call the reference desk at 803-642-2020 x. 1131.
The Aiken Lions Club will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at 600 Woodside Executive Court in the second floor conference room. Daniel Prohaska, director of development at Lions Vision Service, will be the guest speaker. The meeting also will be streamed on Zoom. For more information, email Susan Selden at sljselden@gmail.com.
NOV. 18
The City of Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum is seeking participants for its fourth annual Festival of Trees. Participation is free, but is available on a first come, first served basis. For more information or to participate, email hwayt@cityofaikensc.gov. Trees will be on display Dec. 4 through Jan. 2 at the visitors center, 406 Park Ave. S.E. The deadline to enter is Nov. 18.
Nov. 19
A holiday open house will be held Thursday, Nov. 19, in downtown Aiken. Participating stores will be open until 8 p.m.
NOV. 20
Ben Bridwell and Ryan Monroe of Band of Horses with Justin Osborne of Susto will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at the Sharon Jones Riverfront Amphitheater in North Augusta. Tickets are $200-$240 for four seats or $280-$300 for six seats. For more information, visit etix.com.
Independent singer-songwriter Josephine Johnson will perform from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at Rose Hill Estate, 221 Greenville St. N.W. Musicians Andrew Sovine and Taylor Swan will join Johnson. The event is free and open to the public. The first 20 guests will receive a signed copy of her single, "Built to Last." For more information, email Elizabeth Smith, owner and director of Rose Hill, at elizabeth@rosehillaiken.com.
NOV. 21
New Beginning Baptist Church will hold a Thanksgiving Food Drive at noon Saturday, Nov. 21, in the parking lot of the old Save-a-Lot, 522 York St. N.E.
The Ridge Spring Town Market will be held Saturday, Nov. 21, and will feature crafters, artists, farmers, musicians, food trucks and more. For more information, email Sherald Rodgers at sherald.rodgers@dominionenergy.com.
NOV. 24
The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism department will hold a Turkey Jam basketball shooting competition from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, at the Smith-Hazel Recreation Center, 400 Kershaw St. N.E. Participation is open to children ages 4-14 paired with a parent or guardian to compete against other family teams. Only one youth participant is allowed per age bracket, however, parents/guardians can participate multiple times with different children. Registration is $5. For more information, call 803-642-7634. To register, visit the Smith-Hazel Recreation Center.
Night of 1,000 Lights will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, in downtown Aiken.
NOV. 25
The Aiken Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America will meet Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Newberry Hall, 117 Newberry St. Social time starts at 6 p.m, followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will finalize the plans for hosting the Christmas Angels for children of veterans attending USC Aiken. Chief Charles Baranco, head of the Aiken Department of Public Safety, will be the guest speaker. His topic will be the similarities between military life and the work of the police, fire and EMTs in Aiken. For more information, call Rebecca Lorraine at 803-443-4430.
NOV. 28
Christmas Crafts at the Farmers Market will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at the Aiken County Farmers Market, 115 Williamsburg St. S.E. For more information, call 803-293-2214 or visit aikenismagical.com.
DEC. 4
The 50th annual Christmas Craft Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, and Saturday, Dec. 5, at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. The event features a variety of area crafters. For more information, call 803-642-7631.
The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department will hold its 32nd annual Downtown Tree Lighting Ceremony at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, on Newberry Street. Tim Gidley will perform and Santa will stop by. Refreshments will be available for purchase and craft kits will be available for kids. Face coverings are required. For more information, call 803-293-7851.