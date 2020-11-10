Today's events for Nov. 10

TODAY
Thanksgiving Story Time will be held today at 4 p.m. on the Rye Patch lawn located at 100 Berrie Road. In inclement weather, this event will be moved to the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. Youth aged 8 and under can come to enjoy Thanksgiving themed stories. Every family in attendance will receive a free book. All attendees over the age of 5 wear are required to wear a mask during the event and should social distance. All children must be accompanied by an adult. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 803-642-7631 or 803-643-2161.
THURSDAY
A Commander Night will be held at 6 p.m. Thursdays at Jacl's Cafe & Lounge, 116 Pendleton St. S.W. Suite C. Come play Magic the Gathering. Commander Pod entry is $5. For more information, visit jaclscafe.com.
The City of Aiken State Accommodations Tax Committee will hold a meeting to discuss the upcoming 2021-2022 funding cycle at 9 a.m. Thursday in room 2 of the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. All current and future grant applicants are required to attend. Reimbursement requirements for digital media and COVID-19 related questions will be covered. A copy of the ATAX handbook will be provided. For more information, call Mary Rosback, tourism supervisor at 803-644-1902 or email mrosback@cityofaikensc.gov. Attendance confirmation was needed by Friday, Nov. 6.
SATURDAY
Three Spirit Walk Tours will be held at 6, 7 and 8 p.m. at the Edgefield Village Cemetery on Saturday. Each tour will last an hour, and participants will have the chance to meet historic characters from Edgefield's past including Preston Smith Brooks and Lucy Holcomb Pickens. Tours are limited to 20 people. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the Tompkins Library, 104 Courthouse Square, Edgefield. Children 12 and younger are free. The tours are in celebration of the 200th anniversary of the cemetery. For more information, call 803-637-4010.
NOV. 17
An online book club for adults will meet from 2:30 to 3:50 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17. The book selection for November is "The Stonecutter" by Camilla Läckberg. To sign up, call the reference desk at 803-642-2020 x. 1131.
NOV. 18
The City of Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum is seeking participants for its fourth annual Festival of Trees. Participation is free, but is available on a first come, first served basis. For more information or to participate, email hwayt@cityofaikensc.gov. Trees will be on display Dec. 4 through Jan. 2 at the visitors center, 406 Park Ave. S.E. The deadline to enter is Nov. 18.
Nov. 19
A holiday open house will be held Thursday, Nov. 19, in downtown Aiken. Participating stores will be open until 8 p.m.
NOV. 20
Ben Bridwell and Ryan Monroe of Band of Horses with Justin Osborne of Susto will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at the Sharon Jones Riverfront Amphitheater in North Augusta. Tickets are $200-$240 for four seats or $280-$300 for six seats. For more information, visit etix.com.
NOV. 21
New Beginning Baptist Church will hold a Thanksgiving Food Drive at noon Saturday, Nov. 21, in the parking lot of the old Save-a-Lot, 522 York St. N.E.
The Ridge Spring Town Market will be held Saturday, Nov. 21, and will feature crafters, artists, farmers, musicians, food trucks and more. For more information, email Sherald Rodgers at sherald.rodgers@dominionenergy.com.
NOV. 24
The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism department will hold a Turkey Jam basketball shooting competition from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, at the Smith-Hazel Recreation Center, 400 Kershaw St. N.E. Participation is open to children ages 4-14 paired with a parent or guardian to compete against other family teams. Only one youth participant is allowed per age bracket, however, parents/guardians can participate multiple times with different children. Registration is $5. For more information, call 803-642-7634. To register, visit the Smith-Hazel Recreation Center.
Night of 1,000 Lights will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, in downtown Aiken.
DEC. 4
The 50th annual Christmas Craft Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, and Saturday, Dec. 5, at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. The event features a variety of area crafters. For more information, call 803-642-7631.
The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department will hold its 32nd annual Downtown Tree Lighting Ceremony at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, on Newberry Street. Tim Gidley will perform and Santa will stop by. Refreshments will be available for purchase and craft kits will be available for kids. Face coverings are required. For more information, call 803-293-7851.