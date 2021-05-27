Today's events for May 28

TODAY
Funk You with Bodega Cat & Coach will perform today at the Sharon Jones Amphitheater, 1001 Center St., North Augusta. Doors open at 6 p.m., the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit fwbpro.com.
Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stones Tribute Show will be held at 8 p.m. today at the BEC Plex, 5955 Jefferson Davis Highway. Tickets can only be purchased at Eventbrite.com.
The Aiken Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America will meet Wednesday, June 2, at Newberry Hall, 117 Newberry St. Social time starts at 11:30 a.m., followed by lunch at noon. The guest speaker will be Tiajuana Cochnauer. She will discuss the Choctaw code talkers. The cost is $21 per person. Reservations are required by 6 p.m. today. For more information or to make a reservation, call Dave Twigg at 803-262-5567 or email dtwigg62@gmail.com. Those who reserve but fail to show are expected to pay the $21 as the chapter is billed that amount.
Bradley Sanders will perform at 7 p.m. today at VFW Post 5877, 116 Midway Circle.
SATURDAY
Keep Aiken County Beautiful will hold its second Clean Slate on Highway 78 litter clean up from 9-11 a.m. Saturday. The cleanup is open to anyone interested in participating. For more information or to register, call 803-502-9000, visit volunteer.kab.org or email kacb@aikencountysc.gov.
A Memorial Day service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Horse Creek/Midland Valley Veterans Park, 3600 Augusta Road, Burnettown. The event is sponsored by American Legion Post 153.
The 2021 Memorial Day Parade will be at 10 a.m. Saturday in downtown Aiken. The parade will start at Park Avenue and Union Street and continue onto Laurens Street. For more information or to register, visit www.aikenmemorialdayparade.com or email aikenmemorialdayparade@gmail.com.
A Sensory Touch-A-Truck event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Harrison-Caver Park, 4181 Augusta Road, Clearwater. The event is geared toward those with sensory issues but want to get up close to emergency response vehicles.
The Back to Basics Alcoholics Anonymous group will meet in-person at 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 961 Trail Ridge Road. Masks and social distancing are required.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control will hold a Community COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the fellowship hall in Runs Missionary Baptist Church, 717 Williston Road, Beech Island. Appointments are not necessary. Masks, social distancing and ID are required. For more information, visit scdhec.gov.
SUNDAY
A Ted Atkinson exhibit, the only jockey to ride Hall of Fame and Aiken-trained Tom Fool, is on display at the Aiken Thoroughbred Racing Hall of Fame and Museum, 135 Dupree Place, through May 30. Museum hours are 2-5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and Sunday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 803-642-7631, email halloffame@cityofaikensc.gov or visit the Hall of Fame website at www.aikenracinghalloffame.com.
MONDAY
VFW Post 5877 will host a Memorial Day service at 1 p.m. Monday, 116 Midway Circle.
The Hopelands Concert Series will be held Mondays through June. The Aiken Civic Ballet will perform at 7 p.m. Monday at the Roland H. Windham Performing Arts Stage at Hopelands Gardens, 135 Dupree Place. Lawn chairs and blankets may be brought, as well as picnic dinners and non-alcoholic beverages. Face masks and social distancing are encouraged. Guests can park at the Green Boundary Club, 780 Whiskey Road. Handicap parking is available at the Rye Patch parking lot on Berrie Road and the Hopelands Gardens parking lot. In case of inclement weather, performances will be moved to the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. Face coverings are required indoors. The rain-out hotline is 803-643-4661. The concerts are free. For more information, call 803-642-7631 or visit cityofaikensc.gov.
Marine Corps League Detachment 939 will hold a Memorial Day service at 11 a.m. Monday at the Aiken County Veterans Park, 1453 Richland Ave. E.
American Legion Post 71 will hold a Memorial Day service at 11 a.m. Monday in the post headquarters, 333 E. Spring Grove Ave., North Augusta.
Volunteers are needed to help place flags at 11 a.m. Monday at Pinelawn Memorial Garden Cemetery to honor the 130-plus veterans who sacrificed so much. The cemetery is located at Hampton Avenue and Florence Street in Aiken. All age groups are welcome. For more information, call Raymond Wright at 210-602-8459.
The S.C. Law Enforcement Division and the S.C. Department of Natural Resources will hold a courtesy boat inspection from 10 a.m. to noon at the Dorn Landing at Lake Thurmond in McCormick County.
TUESDAY
The Awesome Aiken Al-Anon group meets from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at First Christian Church, 900 Kerr Drive.
Nar-Anon Aiken For Comfort Family Group will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays in person in the conference room near the main sanctuary at St. John's United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St. S.W. and via Zoom. For more information, email momofoscar4@gmail.com.
WEDNESDAY
The Aiken Community Blood Drive will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, at the Amentum Center for Performing Arts, 126 Newberry St. S.W. Residents can sign up online at www.redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code "AikenGives" or go directly to this link: rcblood.org/3vQggH2.
A walking safari will open Wednesday, June 2, at Eudora Farms, 219 Salem Lane, Salley. Eudora Farms is open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Admission is $30 per car. For more information, visit eudorafarms.net.
JUNE 3
The Aiken County Board of Disabilities and the board of Tri-Development Center will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 3, at 5080 Jefferson Davis Highway, Beech Island. For more information, call Joan Lioi at 803-642-8800.
The Aiken Toastmasters Club will hold hybrid meetings at 6:45 p.m. the first and third Thursday of the month in-person at Christ Central, 267 Laurens St. S.E., and via Zoom. For more information, email toastmastersaiken1355@gmail.com.
The Farmers Market in The Alley will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursdays, June 3, 10, 17 and 24. Farm-fresh produce, artisan goods, food and drinks will be available in The Alley in downtown Aiken. Live music will be provided by Amp the Alley. For more information, visit visitaikensc.com.
JUNE 4
Digital Vinyl will perform from 7-8 p.m. Friday, June 4, at Mims Park, 514 Lee St., Johnston, as part of the Community Concerts in the Park Series. Admission is free. Those attending are asked to bring their own chairs. Coolers and alcohol are not permitted. In case or rain, the concerts will be held inside the Johnston Elementary School gym. For more information, visit johnstondevelopmentcorp.org.
The Peach Tree 23 Yard Sale will be held Thursday, June 4, and Saturday, June 5, along Highway 23 through the towns of Batesburg-Leesville, Monetta, Ridge Spring, Ward, Johnston, Edgefield and Modoc. For more information, visit the Peach Tree 23 Facebook page.
JUNE 5
A gospel singing will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 5, the Midland Gospel Singing Center, 705 Martin Smith Road, Gilbert. Stan Ardis and the Believers Quartet will perform. Admission is free. Social distancing will be observed. A love offering will be accepted. For more information, visit midgsc.com.
Hops N' Hogs will be held from 4-9 p.m. Saturday, June 5, on Newberry Street in downtown Aiken. The event will feature craft beer, barbecue from a variety of vendors and live music. Admission is free. For more information, visit adda.us.
Aiken Music Fest will be held from 6-10 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at Highfields Event Center, 118 Gaston Road. Karlton Timmerman, Dave Jordan and NIA will perform. The gate opens at 6 p.m., and music starts at 7 p.m.. Tickets are $15. The Aiken County Crafters will be in the vendors village. Food trucks also will be on-hand. For more information, visit aikenmusicfest.com.
The Henry Middleton Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution and the Aiken County Crafters will hold a yard and craft sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at the Gaston Livery Stable, 1315 Richland Ave. E. The event will be held rain or shine.
JUNE 6
Second Baptist Church will celebrate its 117th church anniversary with a drive-in worship service in the parking lot of the new facility, 1151 York St. N.E. Bishop Keith Reed, senior pastor of Sharon Baptist Church in Philadelphia, will be the guest speaker. Those attending should bring tents, chairs and lunch for fellowship after the service. For more information, call 803-644-3994.
The Joye of Jazz will will be held from 3-9 p.m. Sunday, June 6, under a tent at The Willcox, 100 Colleton Ave., as part of the 2021 Joye in Aiken Festival. An afternoon pass is $125, an evening dinner pass is $150 and all-day pass is $250. For more information, visit joyeinaiken.com. This performance is sponsored by Dana and Pat McMenamin and The Willcox.
JUNE 7
The Aiken Lions Club will hold its annual golf outing at 12:30 p.m. Monday, June 7, at Woodside Country Club, 1000 Woodside Plantation Drive. The fee is $75 per person or $300 per team, and includes a box lunch from Chick-fil-A and a barbecue dinner after play has concluded. For more information or to request an entry form, call Bill Findley at 803-642-5500 or Pat Friday 803-645-0606.
The Hopelands Concert Series will be held Mondays through June. The Aiken Community Theatre will perform a Broadway Review at 7 p.m. Monday, June 7, at the Roland H. Windham Performing Arts Stage at Hopelands Gardens, 135 Dupree Place. Lawn chairs and blankets may be brought, as well as picnic dinners and non-alcoholic beverages. Face masks and social distancing are encouraged. Guests can park at the Green Boundary Club, 780 Whiskey Road. Handicap parking is available at the Rye Patch parking lot on Berrie Road and the Hopelands Gardens parking lot. In case of inclement weather, performances will be moved to the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. Face coverings are required indoors. The rain-out hotline is 803-643-4661. The concerts are free. For more information, call 803-642-7631 or visit cityofaikensc.gov.
JUNE 8
CNTA will hold a Public Information Forum from 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. The topic will be nuclear in your daily life and will include radioactive materials in our environment; nuclear medical procedures and irradiation of food. For more information, visit cntaware.org.
DayBreak Adult Care Services will hold a Lewy Body Dementia Support Group at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 15, at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. For more information, visit daybreakaiken.com or cal 803-226-0288.
JUNE 10
The James L. Hammons Detachment No. 939 of the Marine Corps League will meet from 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 10, at the Knights of Columbus building, 1003 Spaulding Drive. New members are needed. Membership is open to all honorably discharged or currently serving Marines. Associate membership is opened to all branches of the military and family members. For more information, visit aikenmc1939.org.
The Modern Gentlemen will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 10, and Friday, June 11, at the Amentum Center for the Performing Arts, 126 Newberry St. S.W. Tickets are $45. The concert is being presented by Aiken Performing Arts. For more information, visit apagonline.org.
JUNE 14
The Hopelands Concert Series will be held Mondays through June. 4 Cats in the Doghouse will perform at 7 p.m. Monday, June 14, at the Roland H. Windham Performing Arts Stage at Hopelands Gardens, 135 Dupree Place. Lawn chairs and blankets may be brought, as well as picnic dinners and non-alcoholic beverages. Face masks and social distancing are encouraged. Guests can park at the Green Boundary Club, 780 Whiskey Road. Handicap parking is available at the Rye Patch parking lot on Berrie Road and the Hopelands Gardens parking lot. In case of inclement weather, performances will be moved to the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. Face coverings are required indoors. The rain-out hotline is 803-643-4661. The concerts are free. For more information, call 803-642-7631 or visit cityofaikensc.gov.
JUNE 15
DayBreak Adult Care Services will hold an Alzheimer's Disease Support Group at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 8, at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. For more information, visit daybreakaiken.com or cal 803-226-0288.
JUNE 18
Zac Brown Tribute Band 20 Ride will perform in concert Friday, June 18, at the Sharon Jones Amphitheater, 1001 Center St., North Augusta. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit fwbpro.com.
JUNE 19
A Juneteenth celebration will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at the Center for African American History, Art and Culture, 120 York St. For more information, visit caahac.org or email juneteenth@caahac.org.
JUNE 21
A summer art camp will begin June 21 at the Arts & Heritage Center of North Augusta, 100 Georgia Avenue. The camp is open to children aged 6-9 for morning classes and 10-13 for afternoon classes and will take place over three weeks. The fee per week is $75. Visit www.artsandheritagecenter.com or the center's offices for a registration form.
The Hopelands Concert Series will be held Mondays through June. Southern Meltdown will perform at 7 p.m. Monday, June 21, at the Roland H. Windham Performing Arts Stage at Hopelands Gardens, 135 Dupree Place. Lawn chairs and blankets may be brought, as well as picnic dinners and non-alcoholic beverages. Face masks and social distancing are encouraged. Guests can park at the Green Boundary Club, 780 Whiskey Road. Handicap parking is available at the Rye Patch parking lot on Berrie Road and the Hopelands Gardens parking lot. In case of inclement weather, performances will be moved to the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. Face coverings are required indoors. The rain-out hotline is 803-643-4661. The concerts are free. For more information, call 803-642-7631 or visit cityofaikensc.gov.
JUNE 24
A Jazz Explosion concert featuring jazz camp faculty will will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 24, at the Etherredge Center on the campus of USC Aiken, 471 University Parkway, as part of the 2021 Joye in Aiken Festival. General admission tickets are $20. For more information, visit joyeinaiken.com.
SuccessTeam will hold its third annual Big Brother: A Fellowship of Young Men Looking to Become Real Men conference, June 24-27 at USC Aiken, 471 University Parkway. The multi-day overnight youth may development conference will feature leadership development, the art of accountability, suit and tie etiquette, how to secure employment, conflict resolution, basic mechanics, fine dining etiquette, the importance of education, how to succeed as an athlete and more. For more information, visit successteam.org.
JUNE 26
A gospel singing fundraiser will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 26, the Midland Gospel Singing Center, 705 Martin Smith Road, Gilbert. Forever Changed and the Mark Trammell Quartet will perform. Admission is free. Social distancing will be observed. A love offering will be accepted. For more information, visit midgsc.com.
An Audio Car Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 26, at Harrison-Caver Park, 4181 Augusta Road, Clearwater.
JUNE 27
A Jazz Explosion concert featuring jazz camp students will will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 27, at the Etherredge Center on the campus of USC Aiken, 471 University Parkway, as part of the 2021 Joye in Aiken Festival. Admission is free and open to the public. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. For more information, visit joyeinaiken.com.
JUNE 28
The Parris Island Marine Band will close out the Hopelands Concert Series at 7 p.m. Monday, June 28, at the Roland H. Windham Performing Arts Stage at Hopelands Gardens, 135 Dupree Place. Lawn chairs and blankets may be brought, as well as picnic dinners and non-alcoholic beverages. Face masks and social distancing are encouraged. Guests can park at the Green Boundary Club, 780 Whiskey Road. Handicap parking is available at the Rye Patch parking lot on Berrie Road and the Hopelands Gardens parking lot. In case of inclement weather, performances will be moved to the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. Face coverings are required indoors. The rain-out hotline is 803-643-4661. The concerts are free. For more information, call 803-642-7631 or visit cityofaikensc.gov.