Today's events for May 22

TODAY
The Time for Three will perform at 7 p.m. today on the lawn of the Green Boundary Club, 780 Whiskey Road. Tickets are $50 For more information, visit joyeinaiken.com.
The City of Aiken will hold a Movie in the Park event at 8:25 p.m. today at Generations Park, 700 Mack Henry Holland Drive. "The Croods: A New Age," rated PG, will be shown. Those attending should bring lawn chairs or blankets. The event is free, but food trucks will be on hand. For more information, call 803-642-7634 or visit cityofaikensc.gov/movie.
A From Your Garden Plant Swap and Sale will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at Oakley Park Museum, 300 Columbia Road, Edgefield. Spaces are available for $5. Lunch will be available for $10. For more information, call 803-221-3123.
A cleanup will be held from 9 a.m. to noon today at Pine Lawn Cemetery in preparation for Memorial Day. For more information, call Coleen Reed at 803-648-4123.
A car show will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at Harrison-Caver Park, 4181 Augusta Road, Clearwater.
New Beginning Baptist Church will hold a yard sale giveaway will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. today in the parking lot of Save-A-Lot, 522 York St. N.E. Hot dogs, chips and drinks will be available. Ernest Thomas is the pastor.
SUNDAY
Brenda's Angels will hold a fundraiser tea and fashion show from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Newberry Hall, 117 Newberry St. S.W. Tickets are $75 for adults and $25 for those 18 and younger. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit brendasangels.org.
The Friends of the Aiken County Historical Museum will hold a five-part lecture series titled "Biography of Our Home: 150 Years in Aiken County," at 3 p.m. Sunday in the museum ballroom, 433 Newberry St. S.W. Derek Berry will be the guest speaker. His topic will be the impact of the Savannah River Site. Lectures will be offered in-person and via Zoom. In-person attendance is limited to 50 people and the Zoom meeting is open to 100. Tickets are $15 per lecture or $50 for tickets to all five lectures. For more information, email Linda Johnson at linders_j@hotmail.com.
Bell Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 2300 Edgefield Highway, will hold an Anniversary Day Program at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Dr. Troy Toney will be the guest speaker. Dr. Alexander Pope Jr. will speak via Facebook live at 2 p.m.
MONDAY
The Aiken Chamber of Commerce will host a blood drive from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday at 121 Richland Ave. E. Each donor will receive a T-shirt and be entered for a chance to win a grand prize gift basket. For more information, call Sarah Schultz at 706-737-4551 or email sschultz@shepeardblood.org.
The Hopelands Concert Series will be held Mondays through June. Swingsation of Aiken will perform at 7 p.m. Monday at the Roland H. Windham Performing Arts Stage at Hopelands Gardens, 135 Dupree Place. Lawn chairs and blankets may be brought, as well as picnic dinners and non-alcoholic beverages. Face masks and social distancing are encouraged. Guests can park at the Green Boundary Club, 780 Whiskey Road. Handicap parking is available at the Rye Patch parking lot on Berrie Road and the Hopelands Gardens parking lot. In case of inclement weather, performances will be moved to the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. Face coverings are required indoors. The rain-out hotline is 803-643-4661. The concerts are free. For more information, call 803-642-7631 or visit cityofaikensc.gov.
The Aiken Ukers, a ukulele group, will meet from 7-9 p.m. Monday at Trinity United Methodist Church, 2724 Whiskey Road. The group meets the second and fourth Thursday of the month. For more information, call 803-508-4431.
TUESDAY
Story Time in the Gardens will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Rye Patch in Hopelands Gardens, 100 Berrie Road. Story Time in the Gardens will be held every Tuesday through May. There will be no Story Time on April 6. This event is for ages 8 and younger. Admission is free.
The Awesome Aiken Al-Anon group meets from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at First Christian Church, 900 Kerr Drive.
Nar-Anon Aiken For Comfort Family Group will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays via Zoom. For more information, email momofoscar4@gmail.com.
The Back to Basics Alcoholics Anonymous group will meet in-person at 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 961 Trail Ridge Road. Masks and social distancing are required.
WEDNESDAY
Nuclear Care Partners will hold a DOL & Donuts event from 9-11 a.m. at its Aiken office, 1908A Pawnee St. One-hour time slots are available for Savannah River Site retirees. The event will be hosted by Amanda Rhoden, and will cover using telemedicine, DOL online billing, the Atomic Heroes Alliance membership and impairment ratings, consequential illnesses and more. Donuts will be provided by Sheila's Baking Co. For more information or to reserve a time, call 706-405-2370.
THURSDAY
Funk You with Bodega Cat & Coach will perform Saturday at the Sharon Jones Amphitheater, 1001 Center St., North Augusta. Doors open at 6 p.m., the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit fwbpro.com.
Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stones Tribute Show will be held at 8 p.m. Friday at the BEC Plex, 5955 Jefferson Davis Highway. Tickets can only be purchased at Eventbrite.com.
MAY 29
Keep Aiken County Beautiful will hold its second Clean Slate on Highway 78 litter clean up from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, May 29. The cleanup is open to anyone interested in participating. For more information or to register, call 803-502-9000, visit volunteer.kab.org or email kacb@aikencountysc.gov.
A Memorial Day service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 29, at the Horse Creek/Midland Valley Veterans Park, 3600 Augusta Road, Burnettown. The event is sponsored by American Legion Post 153.
The 2021 Memorial Day Parade will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 29, in downtown Aiken. The parade will start at Park Avenue and Union Street and continue onto Laurens Street. For more information or to register, visit www.aikenmemorialdayparade.com or email aikenmemorialdayparade@gmail.com.
A Sensory Touch-A-Truck event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 29, at Harrison-Caver Park, 4181 Augusta Road, Clearwater. The event is geared toward those with sensory issues but want to get up close to emergency response vehicles.
MAY 30
A Ted Atkinson exhibit, the only jockey to ride Hall of Fame and Aiken-trained Tom Fool, is on display at the Aiken Thoroughbred Racing Hall of Fame and Museum, 135 Dupree Place, through May 30. Museum hours are 2-5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and Sunday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 803-642-7631, email halloffame@cityofaikensc.gov or visit the Hall of Fame website at www.aikenracinghalloffame.com.
MAY 31
The Hopelands Concert Series will be held Mondays through June. The Aiken Community Theatre will perform a Broadway Review at 7 p.m. Monday at the Roland H. Windham Performing Arts Stage at Hopelands Gardens, 135 Dupree Place. Lawn chairs and blankets may be brought, as well as picnic dinners and non-alcoholic beverages. Face masks and social distancing are encouraged. Guests can park at the Green Boundary Club, 780 Whiskey Road. Handicap parking is available at the Rye Patch parking lot on Berrie Road and the Hopelands Gardens parking lot. In case of inclement weather, performances will be moved to the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. Face coverings are required indoors. The rain-out hotline is 803-643-4661. The concerts are free. For more information, call 803-642-7631 or visit cityofaikensc.gov.
Marine Corps League Detachment 939 will hold a Memorial Day service at 11 a.m. Monday, May 31, at the Aiken County Veterans Park, 1453 RIchland Ave. E.
American Legion Post 71 will hold a Memorial Day service at 11 a.m. Monday, May 31, in the post headquarters, 333 E. Spring Grove Ave., North Augusta.
JUNE 2
The Aiken Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America will meet Wednesday, June 2, at Newberry Hall, 117 Newberry St. Social time starts at 11:30 a.m., followed by lunch at noon. The guest speaker will be Tiajuana Cochnauer. She will discuss the Choctaw code talkers. The cost is $21 per person. Reservations are required by 6 p.m. Friday, May 28. For more information or to make a reservation, call Dave Twigg at 803-262-5567 or email dtwigg62@gmail.com. Those who reserve but fail to show are expected to pay the $21 as the chapter is billed that amount.
The Aiken Community Blood Drive will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, at the Amentum Center for Performing Arts, 126 Newberry St. S.W. Residents can sign up online at www.redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code "AikenGives" or go directly to this link: rcblood.org/3vQggH2.
JUNE 3
The Aiken County Board of Disabilities and the board of Tri-Development Center will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 3, at 5080 Jefferson Davis Highway, Beech Island. For more information, call Joan Lioi at 803-642-8800.
The Aiken Toastmasters Club will hold hybrid meetings at 6:45 p.m. the first and third Thursday of the month in-person at Christ Central, 267 Laurens St. S.E., and via Zoom. For more information, email toastmastersaiken1355@gmail.com.
JUNE 5
A gospel singing will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 5, the Midland Gospel Singing Center, 705 Martin Smith Road, Gilbert. Stan Ardis and the Believers Quartet will perform. Admission is free. Social distancing will be observed. A love offering will be accepted. For more information, visit midgsc.com.
JUNE 7
The Aiken Lions Club will hold its annual golf outing at 12:30 p.m. Monday, June 7, at Woodside Country Club, 1000 Woodside Plantation Drive. The fee is $75 per person or $300 per team, and includes a box lunch from Chick-fil-A and a barbecue dinner after play has concluded. For more information or to request an entry form, call Bill Findley at 803-642-5500 or Pat Friday 803-645-0606.
JUNE 10
The James L. Hammons Detachment No. 939 of the Marine Corps League will meet from 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 10, at the Knights of Columbus building, 1003 Spaulding Drive. New members are needed. Membership is open to all honorably discharged or currently serving Marines. Associate membership is opened to all branches of the military and family members. For more information, visit aikenmc1939.org.
JUNE 21
A summer art camp will begin June 21 at the Arts & Heritage Center of North Augusta, 100 Georgia Avenue. The camp is open to children aged 6-9 for morning classes and 10-13 for afternoon classes and will take place over three weeks. The fee per week is $75. Visit www.artsandheritagecenter.com or the center's offices for a registration form.