Today's events for May 14

TODAY
Greater Aiken SCORE will hold an online webinar titled, "Grow Your Business" from noon to 1 p.m. today via Zoom. Laura Gibbons of Blue Salamander Solutions will discuss ways to increase website traffic. For more information or to register, visit greater.aikenscore.org.
The Aiken County Education Association-Retired will meet at 11:30 a.m. today at Perry Memorial Park, 720 Abbeville Ave. N.E. Attendees should bring their own lunches. The agenda will include the installation of officers, recognition of scholarship recipients and project reports. For more information, call D. Rittel at 803-648-0656. The picnic will be postponed in the event of rain.
The Lions Club of Aiken will hold its annual broom sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Saturday at the NTB Tire Store Property, 2300 Whiskey Road. For more information, call Charles Goodman at 803-215-6616.
The Youth Department of Spoken Word Christian Ministries will hold a Real Talk Youth Discussion Forum at 7:30 p.m. today at the ministry, 1219 Edgefield Highway. The topic will be Teens Under Pressure. Masks are required. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 803-226-4276.
SATURDAY
The deadline to register for the 2021 Memorial Day Parade is Saturday. The parade is set for Saturday, May 29, starting at 10 a.m. at Park Avenue and Union Street. Participation is open to businesses, youth organizations, schools, churches, local bands, veteran and military service organizations, all to honor the sacrifices and service of military members and their families. Participation is free, but participants must register. For more information or to register, visit www.aikenmemorialdayparade.com or email, aikenmemorialdayparade@gmail.com.
The Ridge Spring-Monetta FFA Fern Sale will be held through Saturday at the high school's greenhouse. Boston, macho, pom pom and asparagus ferns are available. Pots and large baskets are $15, smaller baskets are $10. For more information, email tcrim@acpsd.net.
Creative Care LLC in conjunction with The Balm of Gilead will hold a COVID-19 awareness seminar from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 1219 Edgefield Highway. Dr. Julisa Patel of AU Health and Dr. Gil Potter of SCDHEC will be the guests speakers. Masks are required. For more information, call 803-226-4276.
A trash and treasure sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at First Christian Church, 900 Kerr Drive S.W. Proceeds benefit the Disciple WOmen's Fellowship mission work.
Family Earth and Sky Night will be held beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Ruth Patrick Science Education Center on the campus of USC Aiken, 471 University Parkway. Planetarium shows will be held hourly from 6-9 p.m. Free hands-on activities will be available from 6-9 p.m. and members of the Augusta Astronomy Club will offer naked-eye, binocular and telescop observing of the moon, planets and stars from 8:30-10:30 p.m. on the lawn. The event is free, but planetarium shows are $6.50 for adults, $5.50 for seniors, $4.50 for students 4K-12th grade and $2 for USCA students, faculty and staff. For more information, visit usca.edu/rpsec.
SUNDAY
Quakers (Religious Society of Friends) will hold virtual services Sunday. Worship in silence begins at 10 a.m., followed by online fellowship for those who wish to linger. For more information and the Zoom link, call Brenda at 803-648-6020.
The Friends of the Aiken County Historical Museum will hold a five-part lecture series titled "Biography of Our Home: 150 Years in Aiken County," at 3 p.m. Sunday in the museum ballroom, 433 Newberry St. S.W. Lauren Virgo, director of the museum, will be the guest speaker. Her topic will be the founding of Aiken County. Lectures will be offered in-person and via Zoom. In-person attendance is limited to 50 people and the Zoom meeting is open to 100. Tickets are $15 per lecture or $50 for series tickets to all five lectures and can be purchased online at achmfriends.org or at the museum front desk. The deadline for buying series tickets is 4 p.m. Wednesday. For more information, email Linda Johnson at linders_j@hotmail.com.
May 17
Celebrity Waiter Night, a fundraiser for Children's Place Inc., will be held Monday, May 17. Volunteers and local “celebrities” will team up in 12 Aiken venues, including The Alley Downtown Taproom, Blue Collard, Casa Bella, Fuse, Grumpy's Sports Pub, Malia’s, Mellow Mushroom, Newberry Hall, The Stables Restaurant, Tailgate Tavern, The Village Café and Whiskey Alley. Reservations are highly recommended. For more information, call 803-641-4144 or visit childrensplaceinc.org.
The Hopelands Concert Series will be held Mondays through June. Chris Ndeti & Mama Says Band will perform at 7 p.m. Monday at the Roland H. Windham Performing Arts Stage at Hopelands Gardens, 135 Dupree Place. Lawn chairs and blankets may be brought, as well as picnic dinners and non-alcoholic beverages. Face masks and social distancing are encouraged. Guests can park at the Green Boundary Club, 780 Whiskey Road. Handicap parking is available at the Rye Patch parking lot on Berrie Road and the Hopelands Gardens parking lot. In case of inclement weather, performances will be moved to the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. Face coverings are required indoors. The rain-out hotline is 803-643-4661. The concerts are free. For more information, call 803-642-7631 or visit cityofaikensc.gov.
The Birdies for Brain Health charity golf fundraiser will be held at noon Monday, May 17, at the Woodside Country Club, 1000 Woodside Plantation Drive. The cost is $110 per person or $400 per team. The event includes a box-lunch, heavy Hors d'oeuvres. For more information or to register, visit birdiesforbrainhealth.com.
Aiken Women in Black and Moms Demand Action will hold a Vigil for Peace and Nonviolence from 4-5:30 p.m. today. The group gathers on Hitchcock Drive at the entrance to Aiken Estates, across from the Fresh Market along Whiskey Road. Participants are invited to stay for the whole time or as long as they can, and are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. Masks and social distancing are encouraged even if participants have been vaccinated. If you can't stand, chairs are welcome. The witness against war and all forms of violence meet the first and third Monday of the month and are held rain or shine and on holidays. All are welcome. Participants can bring their own signs as long as they are nonpartisan. For more information, call Lynn at 501-499-4485 or Brenda at 803-648-6020.
The SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare Thrift Store, 1589 Whiskey Road, will hold a three-year anniversary event from 6-8 p.m. Tickets are $10 and include an opportunity to be the first to look at and buy new merchandise, 15% off a purchase, free entry into a raffle drawing, light hors d'oeuvres and a donation only bar. Tickets can be purchased at the SPCA Albrecht Center, 199 Willow Run Road, the thrift store or online at letlovelive.org.
MAY 18
Story Time in the Gardens will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Rye Patch in Hopelands Gardens, 100 Berrie Road. Story Time in the Gardens will be held every Tuesday through May. There will be no Story Time on April 6. This event is for ages 8 and younger. Admission is free.
The Aiken Center for the Arts will hold A Literal Blast: A Zoom Q&A that allows residents to get a glimpse into the life of area writers. The event will be held February through May and will feature four local authors with two sessions each. The first session will be a an introduction of the author and their book followed by a discussion of the book in session two. The May program will feature the book "Travels of Quinn," by Sasscer Hill. Discussions will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, May 11 and 18. The cost is $30 and includes a copy of the book. For more information or to register, stop by the ACA at 122 Laurens St. S.W., call 803-641-9094 or visit aikencenterforthearts.org.
The Awesome Aiken Al-Anon group meets from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at First Christian Church, 900 Kerr Drive.
Nar-Anon Aiken For Comfort Family Group will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays via Zoom. For more information, email momofoscar4@gmail.com.
The Back to Basics Alcoholics Anonymous group will meet in-person at 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 961 Trail Ridge Road. Masks and social distancing are required.
MAY 20
Greater Aiken SCORE will hold an online webinar titled, "6 Questions Every Business Owner Should Answer" from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, May 20, via Zoom. Abigail Tiefenthaler of Sweetspot Strategies Inc. will lead the webinar. For more information or to register, visit greater.aikenscore.org.
The Aiken Toastmasters Club will hold hybrid meetings at 6:45 p.m. the first and third Thursday of the month in-person at Christ Central, 267 Laurens St. S.E., and via Zoom. For more information, email toastmastersaiken1355@gmail.com.
MAY 21
The City of Aiken PRT Department will hold an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, May 21, at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. Bingo will be held from 10:30-11:30 a.m., exercise and wellness programs will be demonstrated from noon to 1 p.m. and virtual games will be available from 12:30-1:30 p.m. All activities are free. Vendors will be on-hand and light refreshments will be served. For more information, call 803-643-2181.
The Aiken Master Gardeners will hold a Lunchbox Lecture from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, May 21, via Zoom. The topic will be Managing Warm Season Turf. Lectures are free and open to the public, bur registration is required. For more information or to register, visit aikenmastergardeners.org.
The 2021 Beautiful People Gala will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, May 21, at Newberry Hall, 117 Newberry St. S.W. The Carolina Coast Band will provide the entertainment. The gala aims to raise awareness for homelessness in Aiken. Tickets are $70 each or $120 per couple and can be purchased online at the Beautiful People Facebook page, the Salvation Army of Aiken Facebook page or at White Rose Eclectics, 142 Laurens S. S.W. Proceeds will benefit the Salvation Army homeless shelter.
MAY 22
The Time for Three will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 22, on the lawn of the Green Boundary Club, 780 Whiskey Road. Tickets are $50 For more information, visit joyeinaiken.com.
The City of Aiken will hold a Movie in the Park event at 8:25 p.m. Saturday, May 22, at Generations Park, 700 Mack Henry Holland Drive. "The Croods: A New Age," rated PG, will be shown. Those attending should bring lawn chairs or blankets. The event is free, but food trucks will be on hand. For more information, call 803-642-7634 or visit cityofaikensc.gov/movie.
A From Your Garden Plant Swap and Sale will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 22, at Oakley Park Museum, 300 Columbia Road, Edefield. Spaces are available for $5. Lunch will be available for $10. For more information, call 803-221-3123.
A cleanup will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 22, at Pine Lawn Cemetery in preparation for Memorial Day. For more information, call Coleen Reed at 803-648-4123.
MAY 23
The Friends of the Aiken County Historical Museum will hold a five-part lecture series titled "Biography of Our Home: 150 Years in Aiken County," at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 23, in the museum ballroom, 433 Newberry St. S.W. Derek Berry will be the guest speaker. His topic will be the impact of the Savannah River Site. Lectures will be offered in-person and via Zoom. In-person attendance is limited to 50 people and the Zoom meeting is open to 100. Tickets are $15 per lecture or $50 for tickets to all five lectures. For more information, email Linda Johnson at linders_j@hotmail.com.
Bell Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 2300 Edgefield Highway, will hold an Anniversary Day Program at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, May 23. Dr. Troy Toney will be the guest speaker. Dr. Alexander Pope Jr. will speak via Facebook live at 2 p.m.
MAY 24
The Aiken Chamber of Commerce will host a blood drive from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 24, at 121 Richland Ave. E. Each donor will receive a T-shirt and be entered for a chance to win a grand prize gift basket. For more information, call Sarah Schultz at 706-737-4551 or email sschultz@shepeardblood.org.
The Hopelands Concert Series will be held Mondays through June. Swingsation of Aiken will perform at 7 p.m. Monday at the Roland H. Windham Performing Arts Stage at Hopelands Gardens, 135 Dupree Place. Lawn chairs and blankets may be brought, as well as picnic dinners and non-alcoholic beverages. Face masks and social distancing are encouraged. Guests can park at the Green Boundary Club, 780 Whiskey Road. Handicap parking is available at the Rye Patch parking lot on Berrie Road and the Hopelands Gardens parking lot. In case of inclement weather, performances will be moved to the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. Face coverings are required indoors. The rain-out hotline is 803-643-4661. The concerts are free. For more information, call 803-642-7631 or visit cityofaikensc.gov.
MAY 25
Story Time in the Gardens will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Rye Patch in Hopelands Gardens, 100 Berrie Road. Story Time in the Gardens will be held every Tuesday through May. There will be no Story Time on April 6. This event is for ages 8 and younger. Admission is free.
MAY 28
Funk You with Bodega Cat & Coach will perform Saturday, May 28, at the Sharon Jones Amphitheater, 1001 Center St., North Augusta. Doors open at 6 p.m., the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit fwbpro.com.
MAY 29
Keep Aiken County Beautiful will hold its second Clean Slate on Highway 78 litter clean up from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, May 29. The cleanup is open to anyone interested in participating. For more information or to register, call 803-502-9000, visit volunteer.kab.org or email kacb@aikencountysc.gov.
A Memorial Day service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 29, at the Horse Creek/Midland Valley Veterans Park on SC 421 in Burnettown. The event is sponsored by American Legion Post 153.
The 2021 Memorial Day Parade will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 29, in downtown Aiken. The parade will start at Park Avenue and Union Street and continue onto Laurens Street. For more information or to register, visit www.aikenmemorialdayparade.com or email aikenmemorialdayparade@gmail.com.
MAY 31
The Hopelands Concert Series will be held Mondays through June. The Aiken Community Theatre will perform a Broadway Review at 7 p.m. Monday at the Roland H. Windham Performing Arts Stage at Hopelands Gardens, 135 Dupree Place. Lawn chairs and blankets may be brought, as well as picnic dinners and non-alcoholic beverages. Face masks and social distancing are encouraged. Guests can park at the Green Boundary Club, 780 Whiskey Road. Handicap parking is available at the Rye Patch parking lot on Berrie Road and the Hopelands Gardens parking lot. In case of inclement weather, performances will be moved to the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. Face coverings are required indoors. The rain-out hotline is 803-643-4661. The concerts are free. For more information, call 803-642-7631 or visit cityofaikensc.gov.
Marine Corps League Detachment 939 will hold a Memorial Day service at 11 a.m. Monday, May 31, at the Aiken County Veterans Park, 1453 RIchland Ave. E.
American Legion Post 71 will hold a Memorial Day service at 11 a.m. Monday, May 31, in the post headquarters, 333 E. Spring Grove Ave., North Augusta.
JUNE 2
The Aiken Community Blood Drive will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, at the Amentum Center for Performing Arts, 126 Newberry St. S.W. Residents can sign up online at www.redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code "AikenGives" or go directly to this link: rcblood.org/3vQggH2.
JUNE 5
A gospel singing will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 5, the Midland Gospel Singing Center, 705 Martin Smith Road, Gilbert. Stan Ardis and the Believers Quartet will perform. Admission is free. Social distancing will be observed. A love offering will be accepted. For more information, visit midgsc.com.
JUNE 10
The James L. Hammons Detachment No. 939 of the Marine Corps League will meet from 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 10, at the Knights of Columbus building, 1003 Spaulding Drive. New members are needed. Membership is open to all honorably discharged or currently serving Marines. Associate membership is opened to all branches of the military and family members. For more information, visit aikenmc1939.org.