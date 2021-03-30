Today's events for March 31

TODAY
The National Nuclear Security Administration will hold a virtual job fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today. Positions are available at the Savannah River Site, Kancy City National Security Campus, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, Los Alamos National Laboratory, Nevada National Security Site, the Pantex Plant in Texas, Sandia National Laboratories and the Y-12 National Security Complex. For more information or to register, visit energy.gov.
THURSDAY
The Singing Brazells will perform from 7-8 p.m. Thursday at Mims Park, 514 Lee St., Johnston, as part of the Community Concerts in the Park Series. Admission is free. Those attending are asked to bring their own chairs. Coolers and alcohol are not permitted. For more information, visit johnstondevelopmentcorp.org.
The Aiken County Board of Disabilities and the board of the Tri-Development Center will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 5080 Jefferson Davis Highway, Beech Island. For more information, call Joan Lioi at 803-642-8800.
Wheels Up volunteers in partnership with Golden Harvest Food Bank will hold a drive-thru Mobile Market food distribution at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Golden Harvest Aiken Warehouse, 81 Capital Drive. For more information, visit goldenharvest.org.
First Christian Church (DOC), 900 Kerr Drive S.W., will hold Maundy Thursday services at 6 p.m. Good Friday services will be at noon April 2, and Easter services will be held in the church garden at 8 a.m. with regular Easter worship at 11 a.m.
FOTAS will hold A Hop in and Adopt event from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Aiken County Animal Shelter, 333 Wire Road. Dogs will be $35 and cats and kittens will be $10. Appointments are encouraged. Adopters will receive a free gift basket. To make an appointment, call 803-642-1537 option 5 or email info@fotasaiken.org. For more information, visit fotasaiken.org.
FRIDAY
Good Friday services will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday at New Covenant Presbyterian Church, 526 Hitchcock Parkway. Easter services will be held at 11 a.m. Both services will be held outside. For more information, visit ncpcaiken.org.
Second Baptist Church will livestream Good Friday services at noon on its Facebook page and online at secondbaptistaiken.org. Guest speakers for Good Friday will be the Rev. Dr. Brian Coulter, the Rev. Dr. Charles Goodman Jr., the Rev. Troy Johnson, the Rev. Eli Wilson III, the Rev. Brendolyn Boseman, the Rev. Joseph Cook and Bishop Keith Reed. Easter morning services will be held at 7 a.m. in the parking lot of the new Second Baptist facility, 1151 York St. For more information, visit secondbaptistaiken.org.
The Aiken Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America will meet Wednesday, April 7, at Newberry Hall, 117 Newberry St. Social time starts at 6 p.m, followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. The program will be Joint Fundraiser Bingo Night co-hosted by American Legion Post No. 26. Cards are $5. The cost is $25 per person. Reservations are required by 6 p.m. Friday. For more information or to make a reservation, call Dave Twigg at 803-262-5567 or email dtwigg62@gmail.com. Those who reserve but fail to show are expected to pay the $25 as the chapter is billed that amount.
The ACTS offices, resale stores and client services will be closed April 2-5 in observance of Easter. Normal business hours will resume Tuesday, April 6. For more information, email info@actsofaiken.org or actsofaiken.org.
SATURDAY
The Downtown Aiken Easter Eggstravaganza will be held Saturday in downtown Aiken. For more information and a list of participating businesses, visit downtownaikencom/events.
A gospel singing will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Midland Gospel Singing Center, 705 Martin Smith Road, Gilbert. Kingsway and the Heritage Quartet will perform. Admission is free. Social distancing will be observed. A love offering will be accepted. For more information, visit midgsc.com.
A Hippity Hoppity Easter Basket Giveaway will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Harrison Caver Park, 4181 Augusta Road, Clearwater. Easter baskets will be given away until they are gone. Children must be present. This is a drive-through program sponsored by the Charity Club, Horse Creek Masonic Lodge and OES.
A free COVID-19 testing event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 17519 Atomic Road. The Rev. Paul H. Bush is the pastor.
An Easter Egg hunt will be held from 2-4 p.m. Saturday at New Beginning Baptist Church, 4000 Trolley Line Road. Free Easter baskets will be given to the first 100 kids. There also will be free hot dogs, chips and drinks. Ernest Thomas is the pastor.
SUNDAY
Easter services will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday outside at New Covenant Presbyterian Church, 526 Hitchcock Parkway. For more information, visit ncpcaiken.org.
A pull and park Easter service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at Jordan Missionary Baptist Church, 300 Skyland Farm Road, Williston. Limited capacity is available for inside worshippers. Social distancing will be observed and masks must be worn. Elder David Bryant is the pastor.
MONDAY
Dino Hunt will be on display through April 11 at Eudora Farms, 219 Salem Lane, Salley, as part of the Spring Festival. There also will be racing pigs, a corn pit for kids, camel rides and petting zoo. Operating hours are 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $60 per vehicle of six and $10 for each additional person. For more information, visit eudorafarms.net.
The Town of Windsor will hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, April 5, in the activity building of Windsor First Baptist Church. Masks are required. One person per family is asked to attend. For more information, call 803-571-0788 or 803-270-7003.
TUESDAY
Story Time in the Gardens will be held at 4 p.m. today at Rye Patch in Hopelands Gardens, 100 Berrie Road. Story Time in the Gardens will be held every Tuesday through May. There will be no Story Time on April 6. This event is for ages 8 and younger. Admission is free.
The Awesome Aiken Al-Anon group meets from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at First Christian Church, 900 Kerr Drive.
Nar-Anon Aiken For Comfort Family Group will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays via Zoom. For more information, email momofoscar4@gmail.com.
APRIL 8
The James L. Hammons Detachment No. 939 of the Marine Corps League will meet from 6:30-7 p.m. today at the Knights of Columbus building, 100 Spaulding Drive. New members are needed. Membership is open to all honorably discharged Marines, FMF Corpsmen and chaplains. For more information or to join, call Commandant Col. Davis (Ret.) at 803-722-6247 or email tarheelmarine1@gmail.com.
APRIL 10
A Pickleball Clinic for New Players will be held from 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Saturday, April 10, at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. Check in will be at 9:15 a.m. followed by court set up at 9:30 a.m. The clinic will cover proper court positioning, how to keep score, how to transition from tennis to pickleball and more. Balls and paddles are provided. The cost is $15 per person. For more information or to sign up, call 803-642-7631 or visit aikenpickleball.com.
The Second Saturday Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 10, at 506 Main St., Edgefield. The event will feature vendors, food trucks and more. Music on the Square will be held from 5-9 p.m.
SUNDAY, APRIL 11
Pull and park worship services will be held at 10:30 a.m. the second, third, fourth and fifth Sundays at Jordan Missionary Baptist Church, 300 Skyland Farm Road, Williston. Limited capacity is available for inside worshippers. Social distancing will be observed and masks must be worn. Elder David Bryant is the pastor.
The Palmetto Dog Club will hold Summer Dog Training classes beginning Saturday, April 17. Classes will meet for six weeks. The cost is $120. Registration will be held Sunday, April 11, at the training field at 880 Banks Mill Road. For more information, visit palmettodogclub.org or call 803-262-9686.
APRIL 13
The Aiken Center for the Arts will hold A Literal Blast: A Zoom Q&A that allows residents to get a glimpse into the life of area writers. The event will be held February through May and will feature four local authors with two sessions each. The first session will be a an introduction of the author and their book followed by a discussion of the book in session two. The April program will feature the book "The Secret Child," by Marti Healy. Discussions will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, April 13 and 20. The cost is $35 and includes a copy of the book. For more information or to register, stop by the ACA at 122 Laurens St. S.W., call 803-641-9094 or visit aikencenterforthearts.org.
A ceremony honoring submarine veterans who have earned the designation "Qualified in Submarines" at least 50 years ago will be honored in a formal ceremony at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, at VFW Post No. 5877, 116 Midway Circle. The ceremony will be hosted by the USSVI Denizens of the Deep Submarine Veterans. Inductees include David Byrd, Jack Goldenberg, Charles Jones and Earl "Mac" McCallum. For more information, call 803-257-6048 or email waynephillips.se2dc@yahoo.com.
A True Colors personality-typing workshop will be held from 9 a.m. to noon, Tuesday April 13, and Saturday, April 24, and from 1-4 p.m. Thursday, April 29, at Aiken Technical College, 2276 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville. Participants will complete an assessment and take part in interactive activities to learn about how the different personality types interact.
APRIL 16
Aiken Pickleball will hold a New Player Clinic from 9-11:30 a.m. Friday, April 16, at the Gregg Park Civic Center, 1001 A Ave., Graniteville. The clinic is free to Gregg Park members and $10 for non-members. For more information or to sign-up, visit aikenpickleball.com.
APRIL 17
The Cedar Creek Ladies Club will hold a golf tournament fundraiser Saturday, April 17, at Cedar Creek Golf Club, 2555 Club Drive. The 9-hole tournament will begin with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. The cost is $30 per person and is open to ladies or mixed couple foursomes. The registration deadline is April 13.
APRIL 18
In celebration of its 100th anniversary, the Adath Yeshurun Synagogue will offer a discussion on Aiken's Jewish history post 1950s from 5-6:30 p.m. Sunday, April 18, via Zoom. For more information, visit asourceoflight.org.
APRIL 19
The inaugural Aiken Center Classic Golf Tournament will be held Monday April 19, at the Woodside Country Club, 1000 Woodside Plantation Drive. The captain's choice tournament will begin with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. The cost is $100 per person or $400 per team of four. Breakfast and lunch will be provided. All proceeds will benefit the Aiken Center for the Arts. For more information or to register, visit aikencenterforthearts.org.
APRIL 20
The City of AIken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department will hold an In Motion to the Ocean hike/run/walk to the Atlantic Ocean. Participants will have seven weeks, 50 days to log 100 miles. They will receive a T-shirt and a medal upon completing the 100 miles. The cost is $25. Registration is open through Tuesday, April 20. To sign up, visit the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W.; H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road; or the Smith-Hazel Recreation Center, 400 Kershaw St. N.E. For more information, call 803-643-2181.
APRIL 24
The City of Aiken will hold a Movie in the Park event at 8:15 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at Generations Park, 700 Mack Henry Holland Drive. Those attending should bring lawn chairs or blankets. The event is free, but food trucks will be on hand. For more information, call 803-642-7634 or visit cityofaikensc.gov/movie.
APRIL 26
The 10th annual Support1 Golf Tournament will be held Monday, April 26, at The River Club, 307 Riverside Blvd., North Augusta. Check-in is 8:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 10 a.m. The tournament is captain's choice. The cost is $300 per three-person team. Emergency first responders will receive a $25 discount. For more information or to register, email info@support1.org.
APRIL 27
A book club for adults will meet online from 2:30-3:45 p.m. Tuesday, April 27. The book selection for April is "Where the Crawdads Sing," by Delia Owens. To participate, sign up at the reference desk of the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
APRIL 30
Edgefield County Acoustic – Guitar Pull will perform from 7-8 p.m. Friday, April 30, at Mims Park, 514 Lee St., Johnston, as part of the Community Concerts in the Park Series. Admission is free. Those attending are asked to bring their own chairs. Coolers and alcohol are not permitted. For more information, visit johnstondevelopmentcorp.org.
MAY 15
The deadline to register for the 2021 Memorial Day Parade is May 15. The parade is set for Saturday, May 29, starting at 10 a.m. at Park Avenue and Union Street. Participation is open to businesses, youth organizations, schools, churches, local bands, veteran and military service organizations, all to honor the sacrifices and service of military members and their families. Participation is free, but participants must register. For more information or to register, visit www.aikenmemorialdayparade.com or e-mail, aikenmemorialdayparade@gmail.com.
May 17
Celebrity Waiter Night, a fundraiser for Children's Place Inc., will be held Monday, May 17. Volunteers and local “celebrities” will team up in 12 Aiken venues, including The Alley Downtown Taproom, Blue Collard, Casa Bella, Fuse, Grumpy's Sports Pub, Malia’s, Mellow Mushroom, Newberry Hall, The Stables Restaurant, Tailgate Tavern, The Village Café and Whiskey Alley. Reservations are highly recommended. For more information, call 803-641-4144 or visit childrensplaceinc.org.